In Denver, a Burnham Hoyt-Designed Tudor Seeks $4.8M

130 Gaylord Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $4,895,000 by Jessica Bourke at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

This 1929 Burnham Hoyt Tudor, situated in Denver’s Country Club Historic District, underwent a rigorous 2017 renovation by architect Steve Ekman. The intervention prioritizes the original architectural intent, anchoring the interiors with restored brick, original timber, and stone floors.

Modern refinements—including Marvin windows, TruStile doors, and wide-plank white oak—provide a quiet contrast. The chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and a substantial island transitions into a beamed family room with custom millwork. Large-scale accordion doors open to the backyard with flagstone terraces, a pool, a hot tub, and heated cabana.