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In Denver, a Burnham Hoyt-Designed Tudor Seeks $4.8MView 8 Photos

In Denver, a Burnham Hoyt-Designed Tudor Seeks $4.8M

Period details are peppered with contemporary creature comforts like a pool, hot tub, and heated cabana.
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130 Gaylord Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $4,895,000 by Jessica Bourke at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

This 1929 Burnham Hoyt Tudor, situated in Denver’s Country Club Historic District, underwent a rigorous 2017 renovation by architect Steve Ekman. The intervention prioritizes the original architectural intent, anchoring the interiors with restored brick, original timber, and stone floors. 

Modern refinements—including Marvin windows, TruStile doors, and wide-plank white oak—provide a quiet contrast. The chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and a substantial island transitions into a beamed family room with custom millwork. Large-scale accordion doors open to the backyard with flagstone terraces, a pool, a hot tub, and heated cabana. 

The upper level holds four bedrooms, laundry, and fitness space, while a soundproofed lower level offers acoustic flexibility for media or music.

Located within walking distance of Cherry Creek North and the forthcoming Cherry Creek West development, the residence balances historic preservation with contemporary utility.

Listing Details  

Bedrooms: 4  

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial  

Year Built: 1929 

Square Feet: 6,177

Plot Size: 0.25 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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