In Denver, a Burnham Hoyt-Designed Tudor Seeks $4.8M
130 Gaylord Street in Denver, Colorado, is currently listed at $4,895,000 by Jessica Bourke at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.
This 1929 Burnham Hoyt Tudor, situated in Denver’s Country Club Historic District, underwent a rigorous 2017 renovation by architect Steve Ekman. The intervention prioritizes the original architectural intent, anchoring the interiors with restored brick, original timber, and stone floors.
Modern refinements—including Marvin windows, TruStile doors, and wide-plank white oak—provide a quiet contrast. The chef’s kitchen with Thermador appliances and a substantial island transitions into a beamed family room with custom millwork. Large-scale accordion doors open to the backyard with flagstone terraces, a pool, a hot tub, and heated cabana.
The upper level holds four bedrooms, laundry, and fitness space, while a soundproofed lower level offers acoustic flexibility for media or music.
Located within walking distance of Cherry Creek North and the forthcoming Cherry Creek West development, the residence balances historic preservation with contemporary utility.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 5 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1929
Square Feet: 6,177
Plot Size: 0.25 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.