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After a Five-Year Renovation, This Suburban Detroit Home Hits the Market for $1.7MView 6 Photos

After a Five-Year Renovation, This Suburban Detroit Home Hits the Market for $1.7M

Picturesque Bloomfield Hills is also home to the restored Saarinen House as well as Cranbook Institute.
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4720 Dover Road in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is currently listed at $1,799,900 by Brandon Curry at Signature Sotheby's International Realty.

Following a comprehensive five-year renovation, this airy gem takes new form. Spanning nearly 4,000 square feet, the open-concept footprint feels deeply connected to its forested setting. The standout feature is a breathtaking great room, where an over-height ceiling and a dramatic wall of glass look out onto the expansive, mature trees. Outfitted with premium finishes, integrated designer lighting, and multiple distinct living zones, the estate expertly pairs a bold architectural statement with the warmth of a private woodland sanctuary.

The kitchen is a sleek, inviting culinary space, defined by high-performance GE Monogram appliances and a striking expanse of custom Omega cabinetry in natural stained walnut. The upper quarters are anchored by an oversized primary suite, complemented by a resort-caliber bath featuring floating dual-sink vanities and a deep, sculptural Bain Ultra soaking tub. 

Three additional bedrooms occupy the upper level, while a separate guest room offers privacy on the lower tier. A beautifully detailed walkout lower level is flooded with natural light, opening directly to a vast, private backyard. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4 

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 2024

Square Feet: 3,648

Plot Size: 1.03 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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