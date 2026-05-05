Wide-Open Land Surrounds This New Texas Build Seeking $3.4M

404 Blackberry Lane in Washington, Texas is currently listed at $3,450,000 by Cari Goeke at Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated within the rolling topography of Washington County, this estate serves as a sophisticated response to the call of Texas. Spanning nearly 18 acres, the K&C Classic Homes-built residence embodies a refined rural aesthetic.

Tucked away down a scenic tree-lined drive, the property is a private sanctuary surrounded by mature hardwoods, offering peaceful seclusion and natural beauty at every turn. A tranquil pond enhances the serene atmosphere, making it an ideal setting for relaxation or entertaining. Inside, find high-end finishes and a sophisticated floor plan that prioritizes flow.