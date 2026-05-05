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Wide-Open Land Surrounds This New Texas Build Seeking $3.4MView 8 Photos

Wide-Open Land Surrounds This New Texas Build Seeking $3.4M

Refined country living meets modern accessibility.
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404 Blackberry Lane in Washington, Texas is currently listed at $3,450,000 by Cari Goeke at Southern District Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated within the rolling topography of Washington County, this estate serves as a sophisticated response to the call of Texas. Spanning nearly 18 acres, the K&C Classic Homes-built residence embodies a refined rural aesthetic. 

Tucked away down a scenic tree-lined drive, the property is a private sanctuary surrounded by mature hardwoods, offering peaceful seclusion and natural beauty at every turn. A tranquil pond enhances the serene atmosphere, making it an ideal setting for relaxation or entertaining. Inside, find high-end finishes and a sophisticated floor plan that prioritizes flow.

Every space fuses aesthetic with tactile comfort, creating a home that feels both grounded and elevated, fostering a deep sense of retreat while remaining tethered to the cultural pulse of the region. Just minutes away is the historic charm of Chappell Hill and a short, scenic drive to the curated markets of Round Top, Bellville, and Brenham.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial 

Year Built: 2025

Square Feet: 6,455 

Plot Size: 17.84 acres

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Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

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