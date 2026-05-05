In the Oakland Hills, a 1950 Renovation Seeks $5.4M
260 Pershing Drive in Oakland, California is currently listed at $5,495,000 by Ann Newton Cane at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Originally designed by noted architect Bennett Christopherson and later refined by Thornton Weiler, this Oakland hills home was extensively rebuilt in 2021 by Buestad Construction. The grounds were also reimagined by award-winning landscape architect David Thorne, creating a seamless integration of architecture and landscape.
With the rebuild, the home was stripped of the superfluous and reimagined as a series of interconnected volumes. The centerpiece is a soaring living room anchored by a nearly 30-foot-wide window wall that fills the space with natural light while framing views of the landscaped grounds, downtown Oakland, and San Francisco.
A formal dining room comfortably accommodates large gatherings, while three dedicated workspaces—including a spacious office and two library/study niches with custom built-ins—support the needs of modern living.
At the center of the home, the chef’s kitchen is both striking and highly functional, appointed with premium Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances, dual wine refrigerators, and custom cabinetry. Designed for both cooking and gathering, it flows effortlessly into the main living spaces and out to the expansive deck.
The primary suite operates as a self-contained retreat with a spa-like bath with an expansive multi-head steam shower and a built-in bench. The spaces use clean, modern fixtures to foster a restorative calm.
Outdoor living is also a defining feature. A resort-inspired courtyard unfolds with Thermory decking, a fire pit lounge, and multiple areas for entertaining and relaxation, including a basketball court and climbing wall. A private plunge pool/spa and cabana-style seating overlook the Bay, creating a serene, retreat-like setting that feels both playful and elevated.
In addition to the main living areas, a finished lower level offers a large entertaining room, gym, bathroom, wine room, and generous storage—adding flexibility to a home that is as functional as it is beautifully conceived.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 2 partial
Year Built: 1950
Square Feet: 4,890
Plot Size: 0.33 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
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