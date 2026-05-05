In the Oakland Hills, a 1950 Renovation Seeks $5.4M

260 Pershing Drive in Oakland, California is currently listed at $5,495,000 by Ann Newton Cane at Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Originally designed by noted architect Bennett Christopherson and later refined by Thornton Weiler, this Oakland hills home was extensively rebuilt in 2021 by Buestad Construction. The grounds were also reimagined by award-winning landscape architect David Thorne, creating a seamless integration of architecture and landscape.

With the rebuild, the home was stripped of the superfluous and reimagined as a series of interconnected volumes. The centerpiece is a soaring living room anchored by a nearly 30-foot-wide window wall that fills the space with natural light while framing views of the landscaped grounds, downtown Oakland, and San Francisco.