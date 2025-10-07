A Contemporary Villa in Belgium Comes Complete With a Landscape Pond and Showroom Garage

Schilde in Antwerp, Belgium, is currently listed at price upon request by Merva Marasligil at Belgium Sotheby’s International Realty.

In one of Schilde’s most prestigious enclaves, this contemporary villa by architect Peter Baeck unfolds across 8,783 square feet on nearly two acres of landscaped grounds in a tranquil, wooded setting. Defined by a refined interplay of light, volume, and architectural grace, the residence balances sophistication with comfort.

On the ground level, an airy entrance hall introduces a sequence of versatile spaces: a study or cinema room, a dining room, and a living area anchored by a sleek fireplace. The family kitchen, complete with a generous island, becomes the home’s convivial heart, while an indoor pool with sauna, changing room, and shower instills a luxe retreat experience.