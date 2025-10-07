A Contemporary Villa in Belgium Comes Complete With a Landscape Pond and Showroom Garage
Schilde in Antwerp, Belgium, is currently listed at price upon request by Merva Marasligil at Belgium Sotheby’s International Realty.
In one of Schilde’s most prestigious enclaves, this contemporary villa by architect Peter Baeck unfolds across 8,783 square feet on nearly two acres of landscaped grounds in a tranquil, wooded setting. Defined by a refined interplay of light, volume, and architectural grace, the residence balances sophistication with comfort.
On the ground level, an airy entrance hall introduces a sequence of versatile spaces: a study or cinema room, a dining room, and a living area anchored by a sleek fireplace. The family kitchen, complete with a generous island, becomes the home’s convivial heart, while an indoor pool with sauna, changing room, and shower instills a luxe retreat experience.
Additional practicalities—a laundry room, cloakroom, guest powder room, and double garage—are discreetly integrated.The first floor is devoted to private quarters, including a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom and custom dressing room, a second suite with shower room, two additional bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a spacious bathroom, and a flexible multipurpose room.
Modern amenities, like home automation, a high-output solar system, and an advanced alarm, underscore the villa’s contemporary functionality. Outdoors, the manicured gardens with pond create a serene backdrop, while a freestanding showroom garage for two cars with adjoining wine cellar and tasting room offers a singular destination for collectors and connoisseurs.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full
Year Built: 1969
Square Feet: 8,783
Plot Size: 1.7 acres
