In Los Angeles, a Modern Farmhouse With an ADU and Pickleball Court Seeks $8.9M

10560 Dolcedo Way in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $8,995,000 by Shamon Shamonki at Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.

This newly reimagined modern farmhouse is nestled within a coveted enclave of prestigious Lower Bel Air, minutes away from the iconic Bel Air Hotel.

Resting on over half an acre of verdant grounds, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence is illuminated by soaring and sky-lit 18-foot ceilings that create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout. This residence is all about the details, and was designed for indoor/outdoor enjoyment with fire-proof metal roofing and interlocking fold-away steel and glass walls.