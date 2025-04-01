In Los Angeles, a Modern Farmhouse With an ADU and Pickleball Court Seeks $8.9M
10560 Dolcedo Way in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed at $8,995,000 by Shamon Shamonki at Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage.
This newly reimagined modern farmhouse is nestled within a coveted enclave of prestigious Lower Bel Air, minutes away from the iconic Bel Air Hotel.
Resting on over half an acre of verdant grounds, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom residence is illuminated by soaring and sky-lit 18-foot ceilings that create a bright and airy atmosphere throughout. This residence is all about the details, and was designed for indoor/outdoor enjoyment with fire-proof metal roofing and interlocking fold-away steel and glass walls.
The floor plan holds lavish en suite bedrooms, with luxe finishes and indulgent steam showers. The bathrooms are outfitted with Graff products and stunning Italian fixtures from Gessi and Fantini. The primary suite is nothing short of a sanctuary, with a spa-inspired bathroom that includes a freestanding soaking tub, walk-in steam shower, generous dual vanities, a cavernous walk-in closet, and private indoor and outdoor lounging areas.
Designed by DI Group, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, complete with top-tier (and hidden) Miele appliances, bespoke cabinetry, a drinking water system purified via reverse osmosis, and a hyper-filtration system. An expansive open-plan layout connects the kitchen, living areas, and resort-like backyard, creating the ultimate setting for both intimate gatherings and grand entertaining.
Step outside to a private oasis, set up for al fresco dining with a corner bar. Play a game of pickleball on the court with a private lounging area, or enjoy the platform that overlooks lush tree tops, villas and sunsets over the mountains.
In addition, the property includes an impeccably designed and permitted guest house (ADU) for visitors, extended family, exclusive office, or potential for rental income.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1936
Square Feet: 3,800
Plot Size: 0.6 acres
