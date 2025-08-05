Mahogany Woodwork and a Bamboo Garden Take Center Stage in This $2.9M Home in the Detroit Suburbs

630 W Frank Street in Birmingham, Michigan, is currently listed at $2,995,000 by Dan Gutfreund at Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located in the heart of Birmingham, this AZD-designed residence was named Detroit Home Design’s Best Overall Home in 2010. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and custom built with interiors by RJ Laney Design, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home spans 3,533 square feet and offers a harmonious blend of form, function, and artistry.

Mahogany double doors open to expansive living and dining areas, defined by soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and tranquil views of a bamboo garden. Crafted mahogany woodwork and bespoke fixtures accent the interiors, from the chef’s kitchen to the mahogany-paneled library with built-ins.