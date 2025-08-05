Mahogany Woodwork and a Bamboo Garden Take Center Stage in This $2.9M Home in the Detroit Suburbs
630 W Frank Street in Birmingham, Michigan, is currently listed at $2,995,000 by Dan Gutfreund at Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located in the heart of Birmingham, this AZD-designed residence was named Detroit Home Design’s Best Overall Home in 2010. Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and custom built with interiors by RJ Laney Design, the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home spans 3,533 square feet and offers a harmonious blend of form, function, and artistry.
Mahogany double doors open to expansive living and dining areas, defined by soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and tranquil views of a bamboo garden. Crafted mahogany woodwork and bespoke fixtures accent the interiors, from the chef’s kitchen to the mahogany-paneled library with built-ins.
In the kitchen, rich mahogany cabinetry frames a custom-crafted solid mahogany island, while built-in premium appliances—including a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf double oven, and dual Bosch dishwashers—integrate seamlessly into the space. The floating spiral staircase connects all three levels, anchoring the home’s dramatic design.
Upstairs, the primary suite includes a fireplace, dual spa-style bathrooms joined by a stone walk-through shower and soaking tub, and dual walk-in closets. Two private en suite bedrooms ensure a quiet retreat for guests, while a lounge and well-designed laundry room complete the upper level.
The lower level is ideal for entertaining or extended living, with a full kitchen with GE appliances, family room pre-wired for theater use, and two additional bedrooms—one suited for a home gym.
Additional features include a water filtration system, integrated stereo sound, security system with cameras, and a custom metal roof with snow guards. The attached two-car garage includes epoxy floors, new door springs, and under-garage storage. Professionally landscaped grounds complement the home’s bold architectural lines, offering privacy.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2007
Square Feet: 3,533
Plot Size: 0.15 acres
