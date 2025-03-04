Arnold Palmer’s Former California Home Hits the Market for $5M
52123 Dunlevie Court in La Quinta, California, is currently listed at $5,000,000 by Tamara Baron and Mike Patakas at Desert Sotheby’s International Realty.
This exceptional residence was exclusively built for Arnold Palmer in 1999 at Tradition Golf Club. Palmer personally selected this lot for its prime location near the clubhouse and its captivating views. Making its market debut, the current steward of this treasured four-bedroom property has thoughtfully transformed the original interior into a warm, contemporary hacienda.
As you enter through the grand wooden door, the open-concept living space seamlessly blends with the stunning views beyond the custom sliders, where sweeping mountain vistas and lush golf course views unfold to the south. Exquisitely appointed, the great room features impressive 16-foot wood beam ceilings, Arto Saltillo heated pavers, and an inviting fireplace, all offered designer-furnished per inventory.
The primary suite, formerly Palmer’s personal office with a charming fireplace alcove, exudes timeless character. The fully remodeled primary bathroom maximizes functionality with custom built-in cabinets, Axor fixtures, limestone countertops, and a custom walk-in closet.
Conveniently positioned on the opposite side of the main living area, guest accommodations are separated from the primary suite and its adjoining bedroom, ensuring an enhanced sense of privacy. The guest quarters feature two en suite bedrooms, each opening onto a private patio.
The kitchen has been modernized with Dewils shaker cabinetry, Cesar stone countertops, and Fisher & Paykel appliances. The rear patio was graciously expanded by extending the Saltillo tiles. The home—dubbed "Rancho Relaxo"—resonates with the spirit of Palmer, who treasured it as his West Coast retreat.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1999
Square Feet: 2,617
Plot Size: 0.39 acres
