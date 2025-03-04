Arnold Palmer’s Former California Home Hits the Market for $5M

52123 Dunlevie Court in La Quinta, California, is currently listed at $5,000,000 by Tamara Baron and Mike Patakas at Desert Sotheby’s International Realty.

This exceptional residence was exclusively built for Arnold Palmer in 1999 at Tradition Golf Club. Palmer personally selected this lot for its prime location near the clubhouse and its captivating views. Making its market debut, the current steward of this treasured four-bedroom property has thoughtfully transformed the original interior into a warm, contemporary hacienda.

As you enter through the grand wooden door, the open-concept living space seamlessly blends with the stunning views beyond the custom sliders, where sweeping mountain vistas and lush golf course views unfold to the south. Exquisitely appointed, the great room features impressive 16-foot wood beam ceilings, Arto Saltillo heated pavers, and an inviting fireplace, all offered designer-furnished per inventory.