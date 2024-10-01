Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
An Artful Oasis of Two San Francisco Designers Seeks $4.6M

Lush greenery is hidden amid the stunning architecture.
477 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed at $4,650,000 by Gregg Lynn at Sotheby’s International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.

For three decades, this has been the home of San Francisco Bay Area-based interior designer April Sheldon and John Casado, a renowned graphic designer, artist, and photographer who is best known for designing logos for the first Macintosh computer.

Beyond the unassuming concrete walls and steel doors lies one of downtown’s most tranquil residential retreats—a haven of mature trees and lush botanicals. Framing the home is a set of oversized casement windows, with French doors that open to a dramatic foyer. Inside, soaring wooden ceilings unite adjacent rooms and skylights while three sets of large glass walls visually extend the living space to the verdant outdoors. 

Floors of warm, polished concrete invite the casual sophistication of urban living. The living room sits in the heart of the home, accented by a large skylight and a fireplace. At one of the sets of glass casement windows, the dining area becomes al fresco at the opening of French doors.

A bright and modern kitchen, with substantial countertops and storage, fuels entertaining. A large library or home office is illuminated by a skylight and a third set of large casement windows. Frosted glass sliding doors open to the en suite bedroom with a fireplace and spa-like bathroom with dual vanities and a glass-enclosed shower. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 1 

Baths: 1 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 1968

Square Feet: 2,780 

Plot Size: 0.08 acres

