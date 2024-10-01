An Artful Oasis of Two San Francisco Designers Seeks $4.6M

477 Bryant Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed at $4,650,000 by Gregg Lynn at Sotheby’s International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage.

For three decades, this has been the home of San Francisco Bay Area-based interior designer April Sheldon and John Casado, a renowned graphic designer, artist, and photographer who is best known for designing logos for the first Macintosh computer.

Beyond the unassuming concrete walls and steel doors lies one of downtown’s most tranquil residential retreats—a haven of mature trees and lush botanicals. Framing the home is a set of oversized casement windows, with French doors that open to a dramatic foyer. Inside, soaring wooden ceilings unite adjacent rooms and skylights while three sets of large glass walls visually extend the living space to the verdant outdoors.