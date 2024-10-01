A Toronto Home Defined by Integrated Planters and Organic Shapes Lists for $9.4M



152 Walmer Road in Toronto, Ontario, is currently listed at $9,411,765 by Paul Maranger and Christian Vermast at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. Designed to instill a sense of calm and wellbeing, this Annex residence is rife with organic shapes to soften every room. A myriad of integrated planters (with both irrigation and drainage) brings the outdoors in year-round, including a living green wall along the staircase.

Completed in 2022 by award-winning Suulin Architects, the contemporary home quietly blends into the century-old streetscape of tree-lined Walmer Road. The use of bronze, copper, natural stones, and white oak are integrated to age in place over time, with their natural patina serving as usable art. Enter the living room and you’ll admire the half-moon shape of the curtain wall of windows. This form echoes the original shape of what was once the open-front porch. One-of-a-kind doors close the front foyer off from the kitchen and guide guests into the open-concept living and dining room, while custom bronze doors open up to the quaint office looking onto a Magnolia tree. The family gathering place is the culinary heart of the home with Scavolini cabinetry and top-of-the-line Gaggenau and Miele appliances. The kitchen— with its enormous emerald quartzite center island—opens into the breakfast area and family room extending to the outdoor terrace, accessible through massive sliding doors.

The 605-square-foot coach house makes for a dream home office or yoga studio (there’s also a hidden Murphy bed). On the note of offices, more work and contemplation can occur in the second-floor home office/homework center with three workstations for children and adults alike to exercise their brain power. To the left is the home gym and wellness area with vaulted ceilings and spa with both steam and infrared sauna. This space cleverly cantilevers over the side driveway with massive windows overlooking the pool. The entire third floor is devoted to the primary bedroom suite. Sleeping, lounging, dressing, and bathing are all integrated into discrete zones. A Japanese-influenced bathroom comes complete with a steam shower. Downstairs offers a fully independent in-law or nanny suite. Wine collectors will adore the cellar tasting room with exposed stone walls and custom bronze-detailed glass doors.

This exquisite home (4,837 square feet above grade and 2,432 square feet below) is large, yet approachable and livable. Every element is carefully orchestrated to channel quiet luxury throughout, including a heated driveway and walkway, an elevator connecting every level, and a fully integrated home automation system. Listing Details Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 6 full, 2 partial Year Built: 2022 Square feet: 7,269

Plot Size: 0.15 acres




















