A Scarpa-Inspired Venice Retreat Lists for $14.9M

746 Milwood Avenue in Venice, California, is currently listed at $14,950,000 by Layla Bodet at Sotheby’s International Realty - Pacific Palisades Brokerage. Effortlessly balancing sophistication and soul, this Venice Beach estate is an inspired setting for both everyday living and gatherings. Set on a rare and expansive double-lot along one of the most sought-after streets in Venice, this newly constructed 6,459-square-foot residence, completed in 2022, is an exquisite expression of design and elevated coastal living. Encompassing five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including the one-bedroom, one-bath second residence and pool house, on an approximately 10,810-square-foot lot, the property offers both scale and intimacy. It’s a quiet sanctuary, yet only a block and half to Abbot Kinney and all of the very best that the local community and culture has to offer from dining and shopping, to arts and entertainment.

Every element of the home, from the architecture to the furnishings, has been custom designed and curated by AML STUDIO. The result is a cohesive, museum-quality residence where craftsmanship and intention are evident at every turn. Custom doors, windows, and built-ins create a seamless visual language echoing the home’s warm modernism, materiality and sculptural wood construction. Interiors are grounded by Scarpa-inspired high-aggregate polished concrete floors with hand-laid brass inlay, with radiant floor heating that brings a layer of everyday luxury and comfort underfoot. Expansive walls of glass, juxtaposed with custom tinted board-formed concrete, frame landscape and invite natural light to move fluidly through the home, blurring the line between indoors and out. Designed with both comfort and entertaining in mind, a bespoke media room offers an intimate cinematic experience, wrapped in rich walnut paneling that provides warmth and acoustic refinement. A sophisticated, fully appointed bar anchors the space, ideal for hosting elegant evenings or relaxed family gatherings.

Designed with wellness at its core, the primary suite is a private sanctuary, featuring a Boffi soaking tub, brass fixtures by Vola, and a serene, spa-like atmosphere. Some bathrooms are adorned with floor tiles by Commune Design, offering an artisanal richness. The home is equipped with an energy efficient multi-zone VRF system, delivering precise climate control throughout while maintaining exceptional efficiency and quiet performance. A fully integrated Lutron lighting system orchestrates light and mood, enhancing the home’s tranquil, restorative environment from sunrise to evening. Outdoors, the double-lot unfolds into a private resort-like setting, ideal for both intimate family living and grand-scale entertaining. A pool clad in Ann Sacks Zellige tile is surrounded by multiple beautiful and distinctive areas for lounging and dining, and impeccable landscaping by internationally renowned Stefan Hammerschmidt.

Listing Details Bedrooms: 5 Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Year Built: 2022 Square Feet: 6,459 Plot Size: 0.25 acres

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