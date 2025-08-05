This Mediterranean Compound Welcomes You to Austin for $5.6M

4500 Peralta Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at $5,625,000 by Hanan Lowell at Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Welcome to a hidden refuge within the Amarra community of Barton Creek, a serene sanctuary tucked away in one of Austin’s coveted gated enclaves. Drawing inspiration from the world’s most enchanting landscapes and the exclusive ambiance of the Aman resorts, this wind-swept, desert-inspired Mediterranean compound welcomes you with chiseled granite stone walls framing an open-air entry courtyard.

Elegant and warm, the property envelopes you and immediately insulates you with natural features; olive and orchid trees line the approach to the main entrance, enhancing a poetic prelude. Designed by Chas Architects, customization and bespoke elements greet you at every turn. The residence blends Santa Barbara warmth with seamless indoor/outdoor flow.