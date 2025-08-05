This Mediterranean Compound Welcomes You to Austin for $5.6M
4500 Peralta Lane in Austin, Texas, is currently listed at $5,625,000 by Hanan Lowell at Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
Welcome to a hidden refuge within the Amarra community of Barton Creek, a serene sanctuary tucked away in one of Austin’s coveted gated enclaves. Drawing inspiration from the world’s most enchanting landscapes and the exclusive ambiance of the Aman resorts, this wind-swept, desert-inspired Mediterranean compound welcomes you with chiseled granite stone walls framing an open-air entry courtyard.
Elegant and warm, the property envelopes you and immediately insulates you with natural features; olive and orchid trees line the approach to the main entrance, enhancing a poetic prelude. Designed by Chas Architects, customization and bespoke elements greet you at every turn. The residence blends Santa Barbara warmth with seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
A Spanish Revival portico invites you into a central courtyard, where a marble fountain, lemon trees, and a limestone fireplace offer a serene oasis. Inside, the simplicity of timeless Mediterranean modern architecture meets artisan craftsmanship with arched hallways. Hand-finished Venetian plaster and historic reclaimed beams evoke warmth and authenticity, while cool, coarse-grained granite floors extend outward to seven glass-paneled doors framing profound and cinematic Hill Country views.
In the chef’s kitchen, refined luxury meets function with top-of-the-line Wolf appliances, offering effortless entertaining and everyday ease. Well-equipped with a Wolf built-in grilling station and wet bar to make for seamless indoor/outdoor reveling, entertainment can easily spill to the outside. The views from the shaded back porch offer a stunning proscenium framing of green spaces all around, highlighting the dramatic and breathtaking views and infinity-edged pool.
This resort-like compound unfolds across three distinct structures: a charming guest house, a third garage or fitness pavilion, and the beautiful primary residence—all thoughtfully crafted with artistry and grace. All one-story, this stunning home has simplicity with privacy at its core. Three terraced lawns offer space to roam and a lush green space to the left cascades toward a Barton Creek tributary, creating a living veil of privacy for the pool, dining, and lounge terraces. Anchoring the outdoor experience is a newly renovated, 60-foot lap pool with dual negative-edge sides. Water spills into the horizon, echoing the boundlessness of the surrounding landscape.
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2016
Square Feet: 5,108
Plot Size: 1.65 acres
