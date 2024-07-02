A Modern Marvel Complete With Pool and Wine Cellar Seeks $3.1M in Atlanta
3184 Wood Valley Road NW in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,100,000 by Eydie Koonin at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.
Built for views from every room, this home is flooded with natural light from soaring ceilings and walls of glass. Step past the mahogany door and through a 22-foot foyer to an expansive living room and office with bisecting fireplaces, both built to the style of each room.
The Siematic kitchen comes complete with a flamed granite waterfall-edge island, Gaggenau luxury appliances (some hidden within custom cabinetry), a full-size wine fridge, separate refrigerator and freezer, pull-out drawers with inserts, a large walk-in pantry, dumbwaiter, and more.
Find further storage for linens, small appliances, china, and silverware in the oversized dining room and butler’s pantry, which is also equipped with a second dishwasher.
After all that cooking, lounge in the large living room with fireplace. A house that prioritizes organization, the office comes ready with bookshelves and custom built-ins, as well as a fireplace.
Up the mahogany and steel stairs is the primary suite. The open closet, naturally, has an island for packing and custom cabinets to house everything behind cabinet doors with plenty of space. In the primary bath, find a private water closet, double sinks, and a walk-in shower. The second upstairs bedroom holds a sprawling walk-in closet and bathroom with tub and separate shower.
Completing the home is the lower level with a custom wine cellar, gym, and another bedroom or bonus room with a full bathroom and walk-in closet. It also steps out to the pool and an unfinished storage area.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2008
Square Feet: 5,278
Plot Size: 1 acre
