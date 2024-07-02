A Modern Marvel Complete With Pool and Wine Cellar Seeks $3.1M in Atlanta

3184 Wood Valley Road NW in Atlanta, Georgia, is currently listed at $3,100,000 by Eydie Koonin at Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built for views from every room, this home is flooded with natural light from soaring ceilings and walls of glass. Step past the mahogany door and through a 22-foot foyer to an expansive living room and office with bisecting fireplaces, both built to the style of each room.

The Siematic kitchen comes complete with a flamed granite waterfall-edge island, Gaggenau luxury appliances (some hidden within custom cabinetry), a full-size wine fridge, separate refrigerator and freezer, pull-out drawers with inserts, a large walk-in pantry, dumbwaiter, and more.