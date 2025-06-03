A Classic Adobe in the Heart of Paradise Valley Asks $7.7M

4747 E Arroyo Verde Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona, is currently listed at $7,750,000 by Grant Almquist and Joe Bushong at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

This custom-built Queen Creek adobe home in Camelhead Estates combines traditional craftsmanship with timeless materials and thoughtful design. Constructed with attention to detail, it features Saltillo tile and oak hardwood flooring, exposed plank and beam ceilings, hand-painted tile accents, and custom built-in elements such as bancos and niches. These finishes reflect the home’s architectural heritage while providing functional character throughout the space.

Located on a prime lot with unobstructed views of Camelback Mountain, the property offers both scenic appeal and privacy. The outdoor areas, designed by The Green Room, incorporate mature desert vegetation, curated specimen cacti, flagstone walkways, fire features, and custom water troughs—creating a cohesive extension of the home’s interior style. This property offers a rare combination of location, craftsmanship, and desert landscape design.