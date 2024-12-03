A 1970s Topanga Canyon Retreat Gets a Dreamy Mountain Update, Lists for $4.1M
19534 Bowers Drive in Topanga, California, is currently listed at $4,195,000 by John Galich at Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage.
This magical mountain compound exemplifies the charm, creative spirit, and natural beauty that Topanga Canyon is known and loved. Since its original construction in the early 1970s with massive timbers reclaimed from the pier, this home has been owned and visited by award-winning actors, artists, and musicians.
A step inside is a walk back in time: Next to the massive Jack Rice stone fireplace, a two-story wall of glass frames pristine views of the Santa Monica mountains, evoking the rustic nature of a Big Sur retreat. Outside, paths connect mature oaks and eucalyptus with multiple decks, outdoor dining areas, and a separate guest house backed by a lovely seasonal creek.
The recent, year-plus renovation included extensive systems and structural upgrades, meticulous timber restoration, and a stunning interior redesign by a former set designer and architectural preservation specialist. Situated on one of the best cul-de-sac streets in Fernwood, this private hideaway has a new natural plunge pool, outdoor shower, and built-in Finnish sauna and spa, all on two newly landscaped parcels of land. The spacious property is completed with four coveted off-street parking spots and a garage.
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1975
Square Feet: 3,033
Plot Size: 0.37 acres
