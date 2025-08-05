This $2.9M Sustainable Home in Escondido Is a Piece of Ecological Art

10027 Tall Oak Drive in Escondido, California, is currently listed at $2,995,000 by Georgina Seeck at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. The "Museum of Imagination" is an award-winning sustainable residence in the heart of northern Escondido’s bouldered landscape. Nestled among manzanita groves, California oaks, and massive granite boulders, the newly constructed custom home is hidden from the cul-de-sac below and perched at the edge of a canyon with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean to the west and Palomar Mountain to the east. It’s clear the property was designed to live in harmony with its surroundings upon ascending the natural stone steps to the handcrafted entryway door. Inside, a chandelier welcomes you to the open-concept living area that features soaring ceilings, a custom curved staircase anchored by a natural interior boulder, a majestic wood-burning fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows that frame dramatic ocean and canyon vistas.

Every material in this home was selected with sustainability, wellness, and longevity in mind, like polished concrete floors, bamboo cabinetry, natural stone finishes, and non-toxic custom paint, to create a grounded, healthy indoor environment. The primary suite offers expansive canyon views and access to a private above-ground spa perfect for soaking in nature and serenity. Its spa-inspired en suite bathroom features a curved tile shower, separate soaking tub, dual vanity, stone counters, and warm bamboo cabinetry. Each guest suite provides privacy and comfort with its own en suite bath, while the open loft-style third bedroom displays commanding views toward the ocean and vistas beyond. The living, dining, and kitchen areas enjoy expansive canyon views and ocean beyond through floor-to-ceiling glass and sliding doors that invite cross breezes and daylight deep into the space. In the evening, you’ll experience spectacular sunsets during the golden hour. In the two-car garage, find built-in cabinetry and EV charging capability, with convenient access from the home.

An example of passive green home design envisioned by architect Drew Hubbell of Hubbell & Hubbell, the residence is a true homage to Southern California’s native landscape and indigenous heritage. Its design has led it to win the Maverick Award for Sustainable Leadership at the 2023 San Diego Green Builder’s Council (SDGBC) Sustainability Awards. The County of San Diego has also recognized the property as an exemplar in the Green Building Program. Sustainable innovations define every inch of the property like passive solar design and deep roof overhangs, while operable clerestory windows reduce heat gain and enhance natural ventilation. Boulders thoughtfully built into the interior spaces for the entryway to bathrooms stabilizes indoor temperatures. ICCF and foam-core panels offer superior insulation, fire and earthquake resistance, and durability against extreme weather. The net-zero energy system includes a solar panel system and concealed mini-splits that powers the entire home. Energy-efficient appliances include state of the art induction stovetop and smart oven. The UV/Ozone luxury spa system reduces chemical usage and maintenance needs. Preserved native landscaping reinforces the home's environmental stewardship.

Every design detail—from the curved kitchen island to handcrafted lighting speaks to the vision to create a "model resilient, green home" that immerses guests in the wonder of California's natural heritage.

Baths: 4 full Year Built: 1965 Square Feet: 2,784