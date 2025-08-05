A Desert Oasis in the Heart of Scottsdale Seeks $4.8M
6702 E Cholla Street in Scottsdale, Arizona is currently listed at $4,800,000 by Cindy Metz and Kathy Reisdorf at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
This brand-new, single-level estate offers 5,475 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, including a 4,366-square-foot main residence and a 1,109-square-foot detached guest house. Built to the highest standards of craftsmanship, this modern masterpiece blends architectural boldness with serene, sophisticated design.
Located in a prestigious, well-established neighborhood, the home makes a lasting impression with its contemporary lines and dramatic silhouette. The interior unfolds with soaring ceilings, open and dramatic living areas, and a calming monochromatic palette, all curated with meticulous attention to detail.
The heart of the home features a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two oversized islands, a full suite of Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, including a butler’s pantry equipped with a second dishwasher and storage space. Experience seamless flow into expansive entertaining spaces indoors and out.
This single-story layout includes five spacious bedrooms, five and a half luxurious bathrooms, an executive office, and refined finishes throughout. The private detached guest house offers additional living flexibility, ideal for hosting. Outside, enjoy a true resort-style experience with a heated pool and spa, built-in BBQ area, and extended covered patios, perfect for embracing Arizona’s signature indoor/outdoor lifestyle. This is more than a residence, it’s a statement of timeless design, comfort, and luxury.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 2025
Square Feet: 5,475
Plot Size: 0.83 acres
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.