A Desert Oasis in the Heart of Scottsdale Seeks $4.8M

This reimagined estate feels more resort than home.
6702 E Cholla Street in Scottsdale, Arizona is currently listed at $4,800,000 by Cindy Metz and Kathy Reisdorf at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

This brand-new, single-level estate offers 5,475 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, including a 4,366-square-foot main residence and a 1,109-square-foot detached guest house. Built to the highest standards of craftsmanship, this modern masterpiece blends architectural boldness with serene, sophisticated design. 

Located in a prestigious, well-established neighborhood, the home makes a lasting impression with its contemporary lines and dramatic silhouette. The interior unfolds with soaring ceilings, open and dramatic living areas, and a calming monochromatic palette, all curated with meticulous attention to detail. 

The heart of the home features a gourmet chef’s kitchen with two oversized islands, a full suite of Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, including a butler’s pantry equipped with a second dishwasher and storage space. Experience seamless flow into expansive entertaining spaces indoors and out. 

This single-story layout includes five spacious bedrooms, five and a half luxurious bathrooms, an executive office, and refined finishes throughout. The private detached guest house offers additional living flexibility, ideal for hosting. Outside, enjoy a true resort-style experience with a heated pool and spa, built-in BBQ area, and extended covered patios, perfect for embracing Arizona’s signature indoor/outdoor lifestyle. This is more than a residence, it’s a statement of timeless design, comfort, and luxury.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial  

Year Built: 2025 

Square Feet: 5,475

Plot Size: 0.83 acres

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

