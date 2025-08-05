A Desert Oasis in the Heart of Scottsdale Seeks $4.8M

6702 E Cholla Street in Scottsdale, Arizona is currently listed at $4,800,000 by Cindy Metz and Kathy Reisdorf at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

This brand-new, single-level estate offers 5,475 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, including a 4,366-square-foot main residence and a 1,109-square-foot detached guest house. Built to the highest standards of craftsmanship, this modern masterpiece blends architectural boldness with serene, sophisticated design.

Located in a prestigious, well-established neighborhood, the home makes a lasting impression with its contemporary lines and dramatic silhouette. The interior unfolds with soaring ceilings, open and dramatic living areas, and a calming monochromatic palette, all curated with meticulous attention to detail.