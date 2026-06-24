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Two Friends Build a Quebec Retreat Where They Don’t Have to See Each OtherView 13 Photos

Two Friends Build a Quebec Retreat Where They Don’t Have to See Each Other

A kinked layout creates private rooms across the 2,400-square-foot plan.
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Project Details: 

Location: Quebec, Canada

Architect: Atelier Carle / @ateliercarle

Footprint: 2,400 square feet

Builder: Metric Construction

Structural Engineer: VCMa

Civil Engineer: Ingénat

Cabinetry: Xavier Collection

Custom Hemlock Structure: Taylor Lukian

Photographer: Félix Michaud / @michaudfelix_photo

From the Architect: "Three long concrete walls of varying heights form the approach to this retreat. A narrow gap between the walls reveals the entrance. Beyond this threshold, the spaces organize the living areas according to a flexible layout and timber structure.

"The clients, a couple of friends, had an implicit directive: to share a space without being obliged to ‘live together’ in every respect. The articulation of the architectural volumes thus creates a meandering sequence of spaces that gradually reveal the whole, ensuring a certain visual intimacy and a fragmentation of the acoustic environment. A sign of the times, the kitchen is the space that opens completely onto the landscape: a gathering place, both for the couple and their guests, and metaphorically, with the surrounding natural environment."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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