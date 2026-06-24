Two Friends Build a Quebec Retreat Where They Don’t Have to See Each Other

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Three long concrete walls of varying heights form the approach to this retreat. A narrow gap between the walls reveals the entrance. Beyond this threshold, the spaces organize the living areas according to a flexible layout and timber structure.

"The clients, a couple of friends, had an implicit directive: to share a space without being obliged to ‘live together’ in every respect. The articulation of the architectural volumes thus creates a meandering sequence of spaces that gradually reveal the whole, ensuring a certain visual intimacy and a fragmentation of the acoustic environment. A sign of the times, the kitchen is the space that opens completely onto the landscape: a gathering place, both for the couple and their guests, and metaphorically, with the surrounding natural environment."