An Architect’s Monumental Home Hits the Market on Mallorca for €6.2M

From the Agent: "This sculptural home, created by Hamburg architect Thomas Wegner, has received international acclaim for its bold contemporary design, integrated art, and complete privacy. At the heart of Son Almendros is its infinity staircase, which spirals elegantly around the central courtyard and pool. The centerpiece of the home is a spacious patio anchored by a majestic tree, surrounded by bright, light-filled rooms. Expansive glass surfaces and clean lines create an atmosphere of calm openness, while several fireplaces add warmth. The front facade is a sculptural composition of two massive natural stone walls, standing parallel and almost mysteriously concealing the entrance. It lies in a narrow vertical recess between the walls, where light filters through subtly, offering a first glimpse of the extraordinary spatial composition inside. The raw texture of the Mallorcan stone, combined with strict geometric precision, creates a presence that feels both monumental and understated."