An Architect’s Monumental Home Hits the Market on Mallorca for €6.2M

Tucked behind a massive stone facade and surrounded by private gardens and five rolling acres, this island residence is designed for uninterrupted relaxation.
Location: Diseminado Diseminados Var, 161, 07208, Balearic Islands, Spain

Price: €6,200,000 (approximately $7,229,076 USD)

Year Built: 2002

Architect: Thomas Wegner

Site: 5.09 acres

Footprint: 6,545 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

From the Agent: "This sculptural home, created by Hamburg architect Thomas Wegner, has received international acclaim for its bold contemporary design, integrated art, and complete privacy. At the heart of Son Almendros is its infinity staircase, which spirals elegantly around the central courtyard and pool. The centerpiece of the home is a spacious patio anchored by a majestic tree, surrounded by bright, light-filled rooms. Expansive glass surfaces and clean lines create an atmosphere of calm openness, while several fireplaces add warmth. The front facade is a sculptural composition of two massive natural stone walls, standing parallel and almost mysteriously concealing the entrance. It lies in a narrow vertical recess between the walls, where light filters through subtly, offering a first glimpse of the extraordinary spatial composition inside. The raw texture of the Mallorcan stone, combined with strict geometric precision, creates a presence that feels both monumental and understated."

The front facade comprises two large stone walls divided by a staircase.&nbsp;

The garden is studded with crystalline glass pavilions.&nbsp;

The home’s crisp, white walls contrast with the natural stone staircases.&nbsp;

The swimming pool is mirrored by a reflection pond.&nbsp;

A restored canoe-turned-art piece is suspended above the indoor pool.

Son Almendros is currently listed for €6,200,000 by Nico Richter and Cissi Carlsson of Fantastic Frank.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Real Estate

