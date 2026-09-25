Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset
Location: Frome, Somerset, United Kingdom
Price: £935,000 (approximately $1,263,727 USD)
Footprint: 2,200 square feet (4 beds, 2 baths)
From the Listing: "This wonderful Grade II–listed four-bedroom house lies on a pedestrianized lane in Frome, Somerset. Exceeding 2,200 square feet, the house retains much of its original character, while a recent timber-clad extension introduces light and a distinctly contemporary sensibility. A vibrant landscaped garden filled with seasonal flowers is at the rear, and a graveled parking area with EV charging frames the approach to the house. The heart of Frome is a 10-minute walk away, while the town’s railway station provides regular services to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff, and London Paddington."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.