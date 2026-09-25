Peach, Ochre, and Neon-Green Paints Punch Up This £935K Cottage in Somerset

From the Listing: "This wonderful Grade II–listed four-bedroom house lies on a pedestrianized lane in Frome, Somerset. Exceeding 2,200 square feet, the house retains much of its original character, while a recent timber-clad extension introduces light and a distinctly contemporary sensibility. A vibrant landscaped garden filled with seasonal flowers is at the rear, and a graveled parking area with EV charging frames the approach to the house. The heart of Frome is a 10-minute walk away, while the town’s railway station provides regular services to Bristol Temple Meads, Cardiff, and London Paddington."