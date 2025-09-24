How They Pulled It Off: A Small Apartment Bathroom Dripped Out in Gold for Under $1,000

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality. When the New York City-based architect Gjergji Shkurti bought his one-bedroom condo in Ridgewood, Queens, he wanted to remove some of the cookie-cutter "contractor special" aspects from his home. Luckily, he was his own design expert on the project as the cofounder of the architecture and design studio SolidVoid and the fabrication and construction company Figure+Ground.

Gjergji Shkurti’s otherworldly gold bathroom was a labor of love and involved a lot of patience: "It was a beautiful two months of meditation, sitting there and just gold leafing."

Take a look around his 600-square-foot space and you’ll see nods to the minimalist, neutral-toned stylings of Japandi interiors, punctuated by his collection of art (Shkurti showcases visual works made by friends and colleagues from his alma mater, Cooper Union). He refinished the original wood floors with a natural monocoat to bring out the creamy beiges of the white oak, and extended that tone to the base molding by wrapping the generic trim with solid hardwood. Custom wood curtains and shelves were installed to echo the white oak, as well.

What makes the golden bathroom so alluring and unexpected is that the rest of Shkurti’s apartment has an airy, Japandi-style aesthetic, anchored by the white oak floors and its hardwood accents throughout the space.

In stark contrast to the rest of the space is the bathroom, which Shkurti has turned into a golden box—the metallic foil covers every square inch of the ceiling and three walls (Shkurti skipped gold-leafing the shower tiles, of course). The inspiration for this gilded moment is two-fold. First, Shkurti remembers his experience gold-leafing an interior of an artist’s space at a previous architecture job. "It stayed with me," he says. So when the opportunity to design a bathroom for a new bar opening in Brooklyn came up, Shkurti advocated for an opulent bathroom, "but they wouldn’t let me gold leaf it," he says, "so here we are gold-leafing my own apartment."

Shkurti’s goal with covering the white walls with gold leaf was to make the material transition to the black shower tile more interesting and less jarring.

Shkurti didn’t care for the ratio of the black shower tiles and black floor with the white ceramic-tile walls, so covering up any white surface (and the door) was the first step. He bought a bulk package of imitation gold leaf sheets from Amazon and tested it on the surfaces, "sealed it, and hoped for the best," he says. He let the gold skin sit for a while then went back over it with varnish. "If it gets wet it’s going to eventually erode, but it’s been almost six months and nothing has really happened except for some splatter, which makes it look like an antique mirror in a sense," he says.

After Shkurti’s friends, the designers behind Lichen, tipped him off to a Vitra fixture called the Istanbul Basin Mixer faucet, he bought a vintage set from eBay and installed it for his bathroom sink. (He also bought the same faucet for the bathroom of a bar that his company worked on.)

He gold-leafed the rest of the bathroom, setting aside a few hours every night, using two different ladders to help him maneuver around the tricky ceiling, which he recalls being "labor intensive on the body." Another annoying downside was the daily cleanup since every time the delicate gold leaf was rubbed, flakes would inevitably fall everywhere and sometimes stick to the ground. But overall, the DIY project was a shimmering success—and the total cost of materials came out to less than $1,000. "It was a beautiful two months of meditation, sitting there and just gold leafing," says Shkurti.

The leaf has held up for at least six months, says Shkurti, and the only thing that’s really changed the surface is some splatter from water (it is a bathroom, after all), creating an effect similar to an antique mirror.

How they pulled it off: A gold leaf bathroom Check the surfaces: "Applying the gold leaf required a little bit of testing," says Shkurti, who eventually covered a wood door, the ceramic-tile walls, and the ceiling. Luckily, the gold leaf he bought adhered well to all of those textures.

"Applying the gold leaf required a little bit of testing," says Shkurti, who eventually covered a wood door, the ceramic-tile walls, and the ceiling. Luckily, the gold leaf he bought adhered well to all of those textures. Beware the cramps: Your body will likely get into some awkward positions, so you may want to physically prepare by stretching, taking breaks, and making sure you’re adjusting yourself every so often. "You’ve got the gold leaf in one hand that’s trying to paste it, and a little static electric brush that helps stick it onto the wall with your other hand so it’s a whole process," says Shkurti.

Embrace the chaos: Sure, you may envision the gold leaf squares to look as lined-up and as smooth as possible, but it helps to surrender to the prickliness of the material. "I diverged from the grid in certain areas where maybe I lost my patience or maybe my skill level wasn't there," Shkurti says—although an intentional DIY-looking finish is quite charming. It’s like leaving a very human Midas touch. Project Credits: