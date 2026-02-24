The Roof at This Norwegian Retreat Holds a Surprisingly Roomy Second Level

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "On the eastern edge of Maridalsvannet, Oslo’s main water reservoir, Solem Forest is a small enclave of homes scattered among towering pines and soft, sloping terrain. Here, a new single-family house replaces a worn 1946 timber loft, taking its cues from the site’s lush vegetation, filtered light, and the understated character of the existing wooden buildings. Because the property lies within the protected watershed, development is tightly regulated. The new home adheres to these constraints by reusing the original masonry foundation—now lowered to improve accessibility and to create a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor living. A compact extension to the northeast expands the footprint while maintaining a modest overall presence.

"The house is defined by a large cross gabled roof that shapes its architectural identity. The second floor is partially embedded within the roof volume, reducing perceived height and allowing the structure to sit quietly among the surrounding trees. Varied roof angles and strategically placed roof windows introduce abundant daylight and frame views of the rolling terrain. Deep, irregular eaves carve out protected outdoor niches that shift with the weather and seasons.

"The floor plan is designed for spatial efficiency and long-term adaptability. Thoughtfully varied spaces accommodate different daily rhythms, from active outdoor living to quiet retreat. Custom storage integrated throughout the house keeps the interior calm and uncluttered. The ground floor is accessible and can flex to accommodate visiting family or future needs.