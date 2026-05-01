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A Fashion Designer Revamped This $3.5M Palm Springs HomeView 13 Photos

A Fashion Designer Revamped This $3.5M Palm Springs Home

Formerly in the same family for decades, Trina Turk did a complete overhaul while maintaining the home's midcentury California spirit.
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Location: 2425 Cahuilla Hills Drive, Palm Springs, California

Price: $3,495,000

Year Built: 1963

Architect: Harold Bissner, Sr.

Renovation Date: 2026

Renovation Designer: Trina Turk

Footprint: 2,286 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.41 Acres

From the Agent: "Recently reimagined by fashion designer and Palm Springs style icon Trina Turk, the home has been transformed into the radiant Soleil House. The floor plan is thoughtfully composed to enhance both privacy and flow. The primary suite is positioned poolside, immersed in light and landscape, while guest bedrooms are discreetly set apart at the opposite end of the home. Adjacent to the pool, a flexible bonus room offers an ideal retreat for a den, office, or studio. Soleil House is a rare and compelling expression of Palm Springs modernism, where architecture, site, and sky converge in a continuous, immersive experience of space, light, and landscape."

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The living area features a tiled fireplace and a conversation pit with bright built-in seating.

The living area features a tiled fireplace and a conversation pit with bright built-in seating.

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The home was originally commissioned by a local physician, and it was owned by the same family for decades prior to the revamp.

The home was originally commissioned by a local physician, and it was owned by the same family for decades prior to the revamp.

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In addition to new finishes, the renovation updated the home’s plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, doors, and windows.

In addition to new finishes, the renovation updated the home’s plumbing, electrical systems, HVAC, doors, and windows.

The home’s flat roof is topped with solar panels.&nbsp;

The home’s flat roof is topped with solar panels. 

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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