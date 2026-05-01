A Fashion Designer Revamped This $3.5M Palm Springs Home
Location: 2425 Cahuilla Hills Drive, Palm Springs, California
Price: $3,495,000
Year Built: 1963
Architect: Harold Bissner, Sr.
Renovation Date: 2026
Renovation Designer: Trina Turk
Footprint: 2,286 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.41 Acres
From the Agent: "Recently reimagined by fashion designer and Palm Springs style icon Trina Turk, the home has been transformed into the radiant Soleil House. The floor plan is thoughtfully composed to enhance both privacy and flow. The primary suite is positioned poolside, immersed in light and landscape, while guest bedrooms are discreetly set apart at the opposite end of the home. Adjacent to the pool, a flexible bonus room offers an ideal retreat for a den, office, or studio. Soleil House is a rare and compelling expression of Palm Springs modernism, where architecture, site, and sky converge in a continuous, immersive experience of space, light, and landscape."
2425 Cahuilla Hills Drive in Palm Springs, California, is currently listed for $3,495,000 by Chris Menrad & Keith Markovitz of TTK Represents.
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