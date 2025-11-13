This Portland, Maine, Condo Comes With a Resident-Owned Solar Rooftop Farm

Footprint: 1,457 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "Portland's most forward-thinking condominium. Built in 2022, Solaris is an architectural standout and one of the most environmentally progressive residential buildings in the city. Thoughtfully designed to near net-zero standards, this modern masterpiece was built with both people and the planet in mind. In fact, the building is so efficient that after two years of living, owners share their heat, air conditioning, and electricity average 100 per month. Inside, you’ll find the high-end fit, finish, and amenities you expect—and several surprises that set this condo apart. A resident-owned solar farm offsets electricity use for each unit, while triple-pane windows and a super-insulated structure ensure year-round comfort and exceptional quiet. East- and west-facing decks flood the home with natural light and connect you to the outdoors morning and evening. This single-level unit offers nearly 1,500 square feet of beautifully designed living space, including 3 bedrooms with a spacious primary suite featuring a luxurious bath and private deck; a dedicated home office, large pantry, and full laundry room; an open-concept kitchen/living/dining area anchored by a sleek European-style gas fireplace; and a second private deck off the main living area facing northeast, offering abundant morning light and water views. Additional features include deeded garage parking, ample storage, an elevator servicing all levels, ultra-efficient mini-split heat pumps for heating and cooling, and membership in the rooftop solar array. Outside, enjoy a dedicated organic garden bed and immediate access to the Eastern Promenade - with its community gardens, tennis courts, walking trails, beach, and more. Pets are welcome, rentals are allowed with a 90-day minimum, and the community of neighbors is as exceptional as the building itself. This is more than a home—it's a lifestyle you can feel good about."