A Cutout in the Corner of This Belgian Home Leads to a New Dining Room

From the Architect: "Sofie is a house full of character, located in Dilbeek, Belgium, in a very green environment. The house needed to be completely renovated but also partly extended. There were many beautiful elements present that we wanted to preserve: wooden floors, moldings, decorative wooden elements around windows and doors, and stairs—but above all we wanted to restore the existing volume.

"Madam chose to create an extension on the north side relative to the house to allow east and west sunlight to enter the home. That side also offers the best view to the fields in front and the garden in the back.

"Both the extension and the terrace are constructed using a green pigmented polished concrete, so inside and outside appear literally flow into each other. In terms of materiality, the existing house is very austere, identical to its former condition. The extension is clad in glazed green tiles for a captivating contrast between existing and new. Inside the house there is an interconnection of smaller spaces, resulting in cozy places with their own character, different views, varying light, and distinct atmospheres."