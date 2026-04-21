It Took Over a Year to Bring This SoCal Midcentury From Flea-Infested to a “Soft Industrial Dream”

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Bethany Brill / @bbrill

From the Designer: "When an off-market deal for a dilapidated house, 10 minutes from the beach on a big lot in Costa Mesa, California, landed in the lap of designer Bethany Brill, her husband, Jorge, (and three children), they couldn’t resist the challenge of bringing this 1950s gem back to life.

"The original angled fireplace and high ceilings were the main draw to the home, character-wise. Bethany removed the popcorn ceiling drywall to expose the rafters and added skylights throughout the home to let in more of that California sunshine. The primary bathroom was completely reworked and expanded, borrowing space from the utility closet to allow for an open-plan bedroom/bathroom which expanded the space significantly. From the bespoke kitchen door, vanities, and furniture throughout, brightly colored plywood was another theme—adding a down-to-earth perspective always seen in the designer’s projects.