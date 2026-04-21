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It Took Over a Year to Bring This SoCal Midcentury From Flea-Infested to a “Soft Industrial Dream”View 19 Photos

It Took Over a Year to Bring This SoCal Midcentury From Flea-Infested to a “Soft Industrial Dream”

Designer and artist Bethany Brill added skylights to bring sunshine into her family’s Costa Mesa home, but the stainless-steel kitchen and concrete floors make it anything but beachy.
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Project Details:

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Designer: Bethany Brill / @bbrill

Footprint: 1,378 square feet

Photographer: Kylie Springer / @kyliespringer_

Photographer: Bethany Brill / @bbrill

From the Designer: "When an off-market deal for a dilapidated house, 10 minutes from the beach on a big lot in Costa Mesa, California, landed in the lap of designer Bethany Brill, her husband, Jorge, (and three children), they couldn’t resist the challenge of bringing this 1950s gem back to life.

"The original angled fireplace and high ceilings were the main draw to the home, character-wise. Bethany removed the popcorn ceiling drywall to expose the rafters and added skylights throughout the home to let in more of that California sunshine. The primary bathroom was completely reworked and expanded, borrowing space from the utility closet to allow for an open-plan bedroom/bathroom which expanded the space significantly. From the bespoke kitchen door, vanities, and furniture throughout, brightly colored plywood was another theme—adding a down-to-earth perspective always seen in the designer’s projects.

"It took about a year and a half to bring this single-story three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch from flea- and vine-infested into the soft industrial dream it is now—perfect for a busy family with its durable features of honed concrete floors and lots of stainless-steel elements. The house now embodies the homeowner’s POV with minimal and design forward materials without feeling too fancy or perfect."

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Sarah Akkoush
Dwell Contributor
Sarah Akkoush is a San Francisco-based real estate developer and writer.

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