£32 Gets You Aboard This Floating Wood-Fired Sauna in London

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From the Designer: "Soak is a traveling bathhouse designed by architecture studio Badweather, set within a restored 56-foot-wide beam canal boat. Operating entirely off-grid, it combines sauna and cold plunge facilities into a floating wellness space that moves through London’s historic waterway network, mooring in a new location every two weeks. Part bathhouse, part piece of floating architecture, Soak explores what communal wellness infrastructure can be when it is freed from fixed foundations and instead designed for mobility, adaptability, and a deep connection to water. The project was cofounded by childhood best friends Riccardo Codacci-Pisanelli, a chef and former restaurateur, and Leo Sixsmith, cofounder of Badweather.

"Codacci-Pisanelli and Sixsmith came to communal bathing following periods of grief and personal recalibration. What began as a collective practice of gathering and resting among friends gradually became the basis for Soak: a social wellness space combining the therapeutic rituals of sauna culture with a resolved architectural sensibility and elevated hospitality experience.

"The boat was acquired in May 2025 in near-derelict condition. Rotten floors, extensive water damage and a hull requiring complete restoration meant the project began with a full strip-out before a deep restoration and recoating of the steel hull. From there, a team of around 40 collaborators led by Sixsmith and Codacci-Pisanelli, including plumbers, electricians, fabricators, carpenters, and battery specialists, undertook its transformation. The sleek interior touches on Badweather’s typical approach: utilitarian and industrial components—threaded rod, T-brackets and chrome-plated copper plumbing—make up details with sculptural precision. The aesthetic resists preciousness while being highly resolved.