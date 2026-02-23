SubscribeSign In
It Might Have a Thatched Roof, but This $2M German Cottage Isn’t Traditional

Built in 1829, the historic Poggensee home has a well-preserved facade and radically reenvisioned, monochromatic living spaces.
Location: Alte Dorfstrasse 25, 23896 Poggensee, Germany

Price: €1,750,000 (approximately USD $2,061,539)

Year Built: 1829

Renovation Year: 2019

Footprint: 1,969 square feet  (2 bedrooms, 3 bath)

From the Agent: "The historic Smokehouse of Poggensee, dating back to 1829, stands as a masterfully preserved piece of North German architectural heritage. Thanks to a series of renovations, it blends authentic thatched architecture with uncompromising contemporary design. The home’s steep, thatched roof rises monumentally above a finely balanced half-timbered structure of brick and wood. The clear silhouette, robust materials, and authentically handcrafted details give the house a striking presence that is both historic and elegant. A comprehensive renovation and redesign transformed the property into an architectural sanctuary defined by clean lines, carefully curated materials, and a distinctive sense of space. Throughout the house, great care has been given to the selection of materials and architectural clarity. Exposed timber beams contrast beautifully with purist surfaces, handcrafted fixtures, and select fittings. The property has been extensively modernized in recent years with triple-glazed windows (2019); a modern gas heating system (2022); and a new front door, kitchen door, and main window door (2025). The combination of historic fabric and contemporary building technology provides day-to-day comfort and energy efficiency."

The historic exterior of this thatched roof cottage has been carefully preserved, while the modern interior reflects a recent renovation. 

The kitchen, designed by Next125, includes a ceramic countertop by Lechner, a Miele oven, and a walk-in pantry. 

A handcrafted steel staircase connects the two levels. 

The primary suite bathroom features a Portuguese limestone sink designed by architect Hans Verstuyft, Herzbach fixtures, and Marazzi tiles. 

The detached garden pavilion has a sauna and gym. 

Smokehouse Poggensee is currently listed for €1,750,000 by Nico Richter and Christian Gröning of Fantastic Frank.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel.

