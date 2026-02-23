It Might Have a Thatched Roof, but This $2M German Cottage Isn’t Traditional

Renovation Year: 2019

Footprint: 1,969 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 bath)

From the Agent: "The historic Smokehouse of Poggensee, dating back to 1829, stands as a masterfully preserved piece of North German architectural heritage. Thanks to a series of renovations, it blends authentic thatched architecture with uncompromising contemporary design. The home’s steep, thatched roof rises monumentally above a finely balanced half-timbered structure of brick and wood. The clear silhouette, robust materials, and authentically handcrafted details give the house a striking presence that is both historic and elegant. A comprehensive renovation and redesign transformed the property into an architectural sanctuary defined by clean lines, carefully curated materials, and a distinctive sense of space. Throughout the house, great care has been given to the selection of materials and architectural clarity. Exposed timber beams contrast beautifully with purist surfaces, handcrafted fixtures, and select fittings. The property has been extensively modernized in recent years with triple-glazed windows (2019); a modern gas heating system (2022); and a new front door, kitchen door, and main window door (2025). The combination of historic fabric and contemporary building technology provides day-to-day comfort and energy efficiency."