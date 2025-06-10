This “Bunkie” in Ontario Was Designed to Disappear Without a Trace

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Situated in Ontario’s expansive Algonquin Provincial Park, AMA’s Smoke Lake Cabin is a modular, off-grid home colloquially known as a ‘bunkie.’ The structure is designed to minimize its impact on the land. Constructed almost wholly of dimensional timber and Douglas fir plywood, the structure can be easily deconstructed at the end of the mandated 20-year lease period without leaving any permanent trace on the site. At that time, the majority of the bunkie’s components could also be cleanly salvaged for reuse.

"The client, a landscape architect, commissioned AMA to design a building that would inventively interpret the stringent design guidelines of the park, which dictate aspects like color, material, wall height, and roof pitch. In addition, being accessible only by boat and having a steep, heavily treed topography to contend with, the bunkie had to be designed so that all components were compact enough to be transported on a aluminum barge and light enough to be hauled uphill by a small crew and makeshift hillside trolly. Nestled discretely among the coniferous tree canopy of hemlocks and tamaracks, the bunkie draws on the park vernacular dating back to the 1950s while presenting an element of the unexpected—an elevated, compact series of unfolding rooms.

"A ramp invites the visitor up to an open-air deck, then a screened porch, and finally to the fully enclosed living and sleeping quarters. A module, expressed as structure, solid and void, wraps the building inside and out, creating a series of layered thresholds that frame, mirror, and mediate the cabin’s surroundings through varying degrees of enclosure. A corner cut in the form frames views in four directions—land, lake, sky, and structure—while the sleeping quarter huddles within a dense array of trees.