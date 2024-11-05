The Next Frontier of the Smart Home? How It Smells

These days, we rely on so many devices to keep our homes smart—from unlocking doors with the tap of a button to playing music with a simple voice command. So why should controlling how our home smells be any different? Scent plays a crucial role in setting the mood of any space: think about what warm vanilla does for a cozy night in, or how citrus gives an energizing lift in the morning. While more traditional reed diffusers and candles certainly add fragrance to your space, they often provide inconsistent results—especially in more modern, open-concept homes or those with vaulted ceilings. The Pura Plus™ home diffuser makes designing your ideal scentscape easier (and smarter) than ever. With a variety of popular premium fragrances, you can also curate your home scents to match any mood.

But what exactly makes the Pura Plus™ so effective at diffusing scents across a large space? The answer lies in its unique, temperature-controlled adaptive diffusion. This technology reads the room’s temperature and adjusts the intensity of the scent to ensure a consistent fragrance experience. Plus, the Pura app allows you to pick your own scent schedule, adjust its strength, and set timers—no matter where you are. Pura also makes sure that every scent is safe and clean for kids and pets. This is the Pura Promise, meaning all fragrances are free from acetaldehyde, diclorobenzene, ethylhexanol, formaldehyde, methyl pyrrolidone, parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, styrene, and animal testing. Our pick for the best smart home diffuser on the market

Pura Plus Pura The next level in home fragrance innovation, Pura Plus™ quickly and completely fills large and open concept spaces with premium scent. With smart features, manual controls, and more color options, designing your scentscape is now easier than ever. Shop

A relaxing scent set ideal for a comforting night in

Cozy Home Set Pura This set includes two premium Bridgewater Candle Company scents, Welcome Home and Sweet Grace, and a Pura Plus™ smart fragrance diffuser. Shop

The Cozy Home Set from Pura is ideal for those days you want to unwind and take some "me" time. Bridgewater Candle Company’s Welcome Home is spiced and warm with notes of cinnamon and plum, while Sweet Grace plays with notes of passionfruit and patchouli for a calming vibe. Each set includes two signature scents and a Pura Plus™ smart fragrance diffuser. A breezy scent set to evoke a warm summer day

When you start craving a lazy beach day, this is the set for you. Becki Owens’s Coconut Calm creates a calming tropical vibe with notes of island coconut and vanilla bourbon, while Pura’s Linens & Surf is reminiscent of freshly-washed laundry with just a hint of sea salt. A garden-inspired scent set for outdoor lovers

Citrus Bamboo Set Pura This set includes two premium NEST New York scents, Bamboo and Grapefruit, and a white Pura Plus™ smart fragrance diffuser. Shop

Created in partnership with NEST New York, the Citrus Bamboo Set is as uplifting as they come. Bamboo is an energizing blend of white florals and sparkling citrus for an enlivening garden feel, while Grapefruit adds a touch of tartness with notes of pink pomelo, lily, and coriander blossom. A cheerful scent set for a holiday gathering to remember

Thymes Holiday Set Pura This set includes two premium Thymes scents, Frasier Fir and Simmered Cider, and a Pura Plus™ smart fragrance diffuser. Shop

It’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays, and this set is ideal for large gatherings that inevitably come with the season. Frasier Fir evokes that just-cut, fresh forest feel for nature aficionados, while Simmered Cider brings sweet apple notes mixed with smoky bourbon and crushed clove. Once you’ve diffused through your fragrances—which will take a while, FYI, since two vials can last up to six weeks even when diffusing six to eight hours a day—you can purchase individual scents from the 200-plus available on Pura’s Fragrance Marketplace. The standout feature of the Pura fragrance sets—whether you’ve purchased one that’s curated or created it yourself—is that the Pura Plus™ diffuser allows you to switch between both fragrances on the app as much as you want. This special feature makes sure your scent design is as unique as your home. Pick your own personalized Pura scent set at pura.com.