Vintage Vibes Are on Full Display in This $714K Midcentury Gem
Location: 8301 High School Road, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania
Price: $714,000
Architect: David Daniel Weitz of Thalhimer & Weitz
Year Built: 1950
Footprint: 3,454 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 0.33 acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to the Small House. This stunning midcentury-modern home was commissioned by ardent admirers of Frank Lloyd Wright, Benjamin and Rebecca Small, and designed by prominent Philadelphia architect David Daniel Weitz of Thalhimer & Weitz. Tucked away on a wooded corner lot in the charming community of Elkins Park, this home offers a rare opportunity to own a lovingly preserved midcentury gem. The brilliance of the home’s design reveals itself across the seasons in numerous subtle ways—from perfect morning and afternoon light indoors, to framed views of the sunsets from the living room and roof deck, to the cooling shade covering the patio in summer. This home presents the possibility for one-level living and offers original details such as paneled walls, original hardware, tiles, custom fixtures, and a vintage leather wet bar. With three spacious bedrooms spread across 3,454 square feet, this residence provides a gracious living and entertaining space."
8301 High School Road in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, is currently listed for $714,000 by Marion Dinofa and Adam Dinofa of Compass.
