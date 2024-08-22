Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
Vintage Vibes Are on Full Display in This $714K Midcentury Gem

Nestled in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, the 3,454-square-foot home has glass bricks, colorful bath fixtures, and a bright yellow breakfast banquet.
Location: 8301 High School Road, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

Price: $714,000

Architect: David Daniel Weitz of Thalhimer & Weitz

Year Built: 1950

Footprint: 3,454 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.33 acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to the Small House. This stunning midcentury-modern home was commissioned by ardent admirers of Frank Lloyd Wright, Benjamin and Rebecca Small, and designed by prominent Philadelphia architect David Daniel Weitz of Thalhimer & Weitz. Tucked away on a wooded corner lot in the charming community of Elkins Park, this home offers a rare opportunity to own a lovingly preserved midcentury gem. The brilliance of the home’s design reveals itself across the seasons in numerous subtle ways—from perfect morning and afternoon light indoors, to framed views of the sunsets from the living room and roof deck, to the cooling shade covering the patio in summer. This home presents the possibility for one-level living and offers original details such as paneled walls, original hardware, tiles, custom fixtures, and a vintage leather wet bar. With three spacious bedrooms spread across 3,454 square feet, this residence provides a gracious living and entertaining space."

A curved stone walkway winds across the lush green lawn to the home’s front door.

An original fieldstone fireplace anchors the bright, airy living room.

A curved banquet adds a playful splash of color to the well-equipped kitchen.

A game area across from the living room has a pool table and a leather-upholstered wet bar.

The bathrooms feature vintage tile and colored fixtures.

