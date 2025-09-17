These Quick Upgrades Made a Big Impact in My Home
Most of us want our homes to look expensive without, you know, actually being expensive. Sometimes the quickest way to elevate a room isn’t with sledgehammers and paint rollers, but with a few upgrades that punch above their weight. Think of these picks as the design equivalent of a good haircut: small changes, big impact, zero regrets!
In the kitchen
Last year, while seeking to replace my sad, faded plastic pill container, I stumbled upon Remsen. The brand was founded by two designers who saw a lack of well-designed products that serve an older and/or disabled demographic. They make things like shower chairs, grab bars, and my favorite, the pill container. I used to tuck my old pill container away because it would really bring down the vibe of any surface it was on. Because of that, I would often forget to take my meds and vitamins! With its shiny aluminum construction and textured lid, Remsen’s pill container is beautiful enough for a prime spot on your nightstand or kitchen counter.
I’m a huge fan of Holcomb’s entire product line, but today we’re talking about the brand’s beautiful oil can. It’s made of stainless steel, which will protect your olive oil from UV rays, preventing oxidation and maintaining its flavor. This is a great bottle to use while cooking and serving. It’ll look beautiful on both your counter and table top.
In the bedroom
Cultiver’s heavyweight linen bedcover is a pricey but 1,000 percent worth-it splurge for your bedroom. At a GSM of 320, it’s about double the weight of good linen sheets. Each year, I am excited to swap out my down comforter for the linen bedcover. It’s intentionally oversize, pools dramatically around the bed, and looks so, so good. You will not regret this purchase!
A good rug is usually the answer to a room that feels off or unfinished. Revival’s Sweatshirt rug is aptly named. You know exactly what it’s going to feel like: extremely soft. This luxe rug will instantly level up your bedroom, just make sure you get the right size!
In the restroom
Nothing turns around a sad bathroom like a new showerhead. I love a high-pressure handheld showerhead for two reasons: It makes it infinitely easier to clean the shower and I want to powerwash shampoo from my scalp. My beloved Sproos showerhead does both these things and it’s yellow! The water pressure on this thing is incredible and its matte finish means no finger prints. One caveat is that it’s made entirely of plastic, which may not exactly scream "upgrade" to some.
In that case, Hammerhead’s handheld showerhead is my favorite all-metal pick. It’s got similar spray settings, really great water pressure and comes in a ton of finishes.
Want to make your bathroom and shower feel bigger? Consider a clear shower curtain. I’ve been recommending Quiet Town’s clear and tinted shower curtains for years. If you’re looking for a single wash of color, try a Sun Shower curtain. For pattern freaks like me, check out their 2x2 line featuring a sleek grid pattern in a variety of colors. These transparent shower curtains will make your shower feel so much bigger and, if you’re lucky enough to have a window in your shower, will let the light spill into the rest of your bathroom.
