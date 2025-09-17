These Quick Upgrades Made a Big Impact in My Home

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. Most of us want our homes to look expensive without, you know, actually being expensive. Sometimes the quickest way to elevate a room isn’t with sledgehammers and paint rollers, but with a few upgrades that punch above their weight. Think of these picks as the design equivalent of a good haircut: small changes, big impact, zero regrets! In the kitchen

Remsen Pill Container This pill container combines minimalist beauty with mindful functionality. Die-cast aluminum lid with integrated mirrored surface. Magnetic closure for secure storage. Dimensions: 6-¾” L x 1-⅜” H Shop

Last year, while seeking to replace my sad, faded plastic pill container, I stumbled upon Remsen. The brand was founded by two designers who saw a lack of well-designed products that serve an older and/or disabled demographic. They make things like shower chairs, grab bars, and my favorite, the pill container. I used to tuck my old pill container away because it would really bring down the vibe of any surface it was on. Because of that, I would often forget to take my meds and vitamins! With its shiny aluminum construction and textured lid, Remsen’s pill container is beautiful enough for a prime spot on your nightstand or kitchen counter.

Holcomb Dripless Oil Can Meet our dripless Oil Can which features an elongated spout that ensures an even and steady pour. Furthermore, the tip of the spout is hand-sharpened to cut through the oil's stream, reducing drips. Shop

I’m a huge fan of Holcomb’s entire product line, but today we’re talking about the brand’s beautiful oil can. It’s made of stainless steel, which will protect your olive oil from UV rays, preventing oxidation and maintaining its flavor. This is a great bottle to use while cooking and serving. It’ll look beautiful on both your counter and table top. In the bedroom

Cultiver Heavyweight Linen Bed Cover Designed to fall to the floor, with a generous heavy weight, the Heavyweight Linen Bedcover collection epitomizes refined European luxury. Shop

Cultiver’s heavyweight linen bedcover is a pricey but 1,000 percent worth-it splurge for your bedroom. At a GSM of 320, it’s about double the weight of good linen sheets. Each year, I am excited to swap out my down comforter for the linen bedcover. It’s intentionally oversize, pools dramatically around the bed, and looks so, so good. You will not regret this purchase!

Revival Sweatshirt Rug As cozy as your favorite sweatshirt, this rug blends casual comfort with quiet luxury. Mill-carding, a process which separates and straightens yarn fibers, gives it a pleasant uneven texture underfoot. Shop

A good rug is usually the answer to a room that feels off or unfinished. Revival’s Sweatshirt rug is aptly named. You know exactly what it’s going to feel like: extremely soft. This luxe rug will instantly level up your bedroom, just make sure you get the right size! In the restroom

The Sproos The sproos! filter is uniquely engineered to eliminate chlorine, heavy metals and large sediments from water in a sleek, lightweight design that easily installs beside your hand shower. Forget clunky filters and cumbersome contraptions. Shop

Nothing turns around a sad bathroom like a new showerhead. I love a high-pressure handheld showerhead for two reasons: It makes it infinitely easier to clean the shower and I want to powerwash shampoo from my scalp. My beloved Sproos showerhead does both these things and it’s yellow! The water pressure on this thing is incredible and its matte finish means no finger prints. One caveat is that it’s made entirely of plastic, which may not exactly scream "upgrade" to some.

Hammerhead 3-Spray Shower Head We get it, you like options. That's why we brought you this 3-Spray Metal handheld shower head set. Shop

In that case, Hammerhead’s handheld showerhead is my favorite all-metal pick. It’s got similar spray settings, really great water pressure and comes in a ton of finishes.

Quiet Town Sun Shower 2x2 - Butter Introducing the Sun Shower 2x2, inspired by the graphic grout lines of our favorite tile—the 2”x2” grid. Style it with stripes, patterns, or let it fill the space on its own. Shop

Quiet Town Sun Shower Curtain Our EVA is Chlorine, PVC and BPA-free. You'll know it's a Quiet Town curtain by its luxuriously heavy weight and our( embossed QT logo. Shop