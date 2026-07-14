A Spa-Like Bathroom Is the Central Feature of This Renovated Barcelona Flat

From the Architect: "Located on Mestre Nicolau Street, in Barcelona’s Turó Park area—one of the city’s most established residential neighborhoods—this apartment begins with a clear question: what happens when the home stops being organized into rooms and is instead understood as a continuous space?Over the decades, housing has evolved from compartmentalized layouts toward increasingly open configurations. The kitchen was the first space to transform: traditionally hidden, it gradually became integrated into daily life until turning into the heart of the home. In this project, we take that transformation to its limit. Here, not only the kitchen is opened up, but the bathroom also ceases to be a strictly private space and becomes an active part of the house—almost like a domestic fountain around which everyday life revolves.

"The project originates from a client’s decision to move to Barcelona. She was looking for a place to live alone, but one that could also naturally accommodate guests. She particularly valued a sense of spaciousness, spatial continuity, and natural light over sheer built area. Our response was to eliminate rigid hierarchies between rooms and to work instead with an open, flexible, and connected organization, where boundaries do not disappear but become reversible.

"The apartment is organized around a central core that acts as a hinge. Rather than fragmenting the space, we concentrated all service functions—kitchen, bathroom, and dressing area—within it, transforming them into a permeable system that allows light, ventilation, and views to pass through. At one end, we place the sleeping area, more contained. At the other, the living area, open toward the facade. Between them, this core does not act as a boundary but as an active filter that connects the different spaces and generates spatial continuity.