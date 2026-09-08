These Skyline-Inspired Appliances Are Designed to Blur the Boundaries of the Kitchen

When legacy appliance brand Dacor was in search of inspiration for their Contemporary Collection, they looked to the sky. Not quite in the clouds, but to the steel, glass, rhythm, and symmetry of the urban skyline, which became the main reference for the ultra-sleek collection.

Glass and steel create the bold and distinctive appearance of Dacor’s 36-Inch Dual-Fuel Steam Range. "The LED lighting found in our doors allows the interiors of our oven cavities to be brilliant, much like what it feels when observing the skyline in the evening," says Maddalena Nicolosi, senior kitchen design and innovation manager at Dacor.

"The face of the cooking products combines both steel and glass to mimic the construction of glass buildings," says Maddalena Nicolos, senior kitchen design and innovation manager at Dacor. Like their architectural reference points, steel is a supporting material on the appliance faces, allowing glass to take center stage. "Each knob is wrapped in a knurling finish, providing that tactile surface which can be found in steel flooring grates throughout any urban environment," says Nicolosi. Rich details like these, she shares, "truly make this collection feel like you are in an urban space" and further reinforces the reference material.

With adjustable glass shelves and specialized cooling zones, the 42-Inch Built-In French Door Refrigerator beautifully marries form and function.

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Dacor’s Contemporary Collection, in many ways, was designed for designers. In addition to the Dacor Art Hairline finish—a horizontal-grained stainless steel—the collection offers a distinctive Graphite Stainless Steel option. The unique deep gray colorway has a rich undertone that is truly graphite rather than a simple black finish. Distinctive and statement-making on their own, many of the appliances are also panel-ready—giving designers (and homeowners) freedom to highlight the sleek appearance overtly or allow them to blend in seamlessly with their surrounding environment. "Panel-ready is a must in today’s industry," adds Nicolosi. "When working with an open-space floor plan, the concept of concealing can be a key feature in creating the overall look."

Contemporary Collection appliances are available in silver stainless (seen here), graphite stainless, or panel-ready options. The 24-Inch Dishwasher sits flush with the cabinet face—offering seamless integration with minimal clearance requirements.

"Dacor has always maintained a need for thoughtful design, clean lines, and performance," shares Nicolosi. Their undercounter appliances pack premium function behind their eye-catching exterior—and can also be panelized for even greater integration throughout open-plan spaces.

This is also true for appliances outside of the kitchen, a growing area of interest in contemporary design. Appliances are being integrated into great rooms, primary bedrooms, media rooms, and other secondary spaces—making panelized options critical. "One thing they all have in common is that you may not necessarily want to see these displayed throughout your space," says Nicolosi. By designing appliances to disappear into the background, ultimate cohesion and flow can be achieved.

The 24-Inch Undercounter Wine Cellar (left) and 24-Inch Undercounter Beverage Refrigerator (right) are equally at home in kitchens as they are in media rooms, great rooms, game rooms, or dedicated wet bars.

For over six decades, Dacor has been at the forefront of innovation, pushing the bounds of technology and function. "We were first to market with many features such as self-cleaning combination ovens, continuous grates on gas cooktops, and modular cooktops," says Nicolosi. This legacy of innovation has endured, with appliances in today’s Contemporary Collection boasting 7" tilting LCD touch screens with guided recipes, dual four-part pure convection for even heat distribution, and 3D lighting in refrigeration units. Additionally, with the SmartThings app, users can enjoy added connectivity and convenience at their fingertips—getting a notification on their watch or smart device when a refrigerator is left open or an oven is preheated and ready for use. "It allows them to be cognizant of what is happening in their kitchen space at any given moment," says Nicolosi. "This same app can help monitor electrical consumption and help to build a true ecosystem for today’s world."

"Dacor’s first intent is to be supportive to the user’s culinary journey," says Nicolosi. With intuitive technology and clear user interfaces, Dacor’s accessible design helps home chefs achieve their culinary ambitions.