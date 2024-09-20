An Award-Winning Home in the English Countryside Asks £550K

Footprint: 1,249 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Inspired by Santiago Calatrava’s Ysios winery, this dramatic three-bedroom house in Ambrosden, Oxfordshire, was featured on Grand Designs in 2022. Recently winning the prize for architectural single residence at the UK Property Awards, the building takes a distinctive form with double-height glazing and unique diagonal larch cladding that contrasts against its steely aluminum frame. The spaces within are organized around the principles of height, light, and volume. Beautiful views across the surrounding woodland and greenery create a sense of elevation, hence the name Skyline. There is a run of solar panels on the home’s roof. The house is a five-minute drive from Bicester Station, which runs a direct service to London Marylebone in just over an hour, and is around a 30-minute drive from Oxford."