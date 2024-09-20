Get tickets to Dwell Open House: Los Angeles
An Award-Winning Home in the English Countryside Asks £550K

Set an hour by train from London, the gleaming dwelling by Chance de Silva has full-height glazing, a lofted living area, and a contemporary kitchen.
Location: Ambrosden, Oxfordshire, England

Price: £550,000(approximately $730,452 USD)

Architect: Chance de Silva

Footprint: 1,249 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Inspired by Santiago Calatrava’s Ysios winery, this dramatic three-bedroom house in Ambrosden, Oxfordshire, was featured on Grand Designs in 2022. Recently winning the prize for architectural single residence at the UK Property Awards, the building takes a distinctive form with double-height glazing and unique diagonal larch cladding that contrasts against its steely aluminum frame. The spaces within are organized around the principles of height, light, and volume. Beautiful views across the surrounding woodland and greenery create a sense of elevation, hence the name Skyline. There is a run of solar panels on the home’s roof. The house is a five-minute drive from Bicester Station, which runs a direct service to London Marylebone in just over an hour, and is around a 30-minute drive from Oxford."

Set in the Oxfordshire village of Ambrosden, the two-story home is a 30-minute drive from Oxford and an hour train ride from London.

The kitchen features black cabinetry with integrated AEG appliances and has a central island that also serves as a breakfast bar. The counters are a contemporary laminate created from compressed paper.

A wooden staircase leads to a skylit mezzanine.

The primary bedroom’s floor-to-ceiling bifold doors open to a decked balcony.

This property located in Oxfordshire, England, is currently listed for £550,000 (approximately $730,452. USD) by The Modern House.

Real Estate

