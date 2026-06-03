Their “Upside-Down” Nova Scotian Home Lives Larger Than Its 1,050 Square Feet
MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects designs a humble, “fish shack fabulous” house on stilts with a grand upper-level living area.
Text by
Photos by
Matthew MacKay-Lyons
When Corey and Jennifer Everett set out to build a house in Nova Scotia—where they first met two decades ago—they wanted more than a typical vacation home. Living in Ontario but longing for the Maritime province, they searched online for years before finding a sloping lot in Upper Kingsburg.
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
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