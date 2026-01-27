Where Neighbors Saw a Jumble of Blocks, They Saw Tetris Pieces With Potential

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Skubianka, Poland

Designer: SZCZ Jakub Szczesny / @szcz.art Footprint: 1,744 square feet Structural Engineer: Artur Wiśniewski

Photographer: Nate Cook / @natecookphotography From the Designer: "The house is located near Warsaw, close to a river and surrounded by a gently sloping mixed forest. The owners bought it by accident when they met a real estate agent while walking their dog, who led them to a pyramid-like building hidden among the trees. It turned out to be an uninhabited residence. The building was constructed between 1976 and 1981 during a period of crisis and low availability of building materials. It was built from whatever could be obtained from construction sites and renovations of infrastructure facilities: for example, the ceilings were made of tram rails, which were laid at a slight slope above the ground floor as they pierced through the outer wall and became part of the terrace structure. Thanks to its slight slope, the terrace was naturally drained. At the same time, the floor in the living room behind the wall had a noticeable slope, and the wall was blackened by the cold and moisture penetrating through the rails. The original construction documentation consisted of a few pages with very sketchy drawings and a one-page description. "I made it clear to the clients that renovating this house would likely be more expensive than building a new one, and certainly more labor-intensive. However, the owners wanted to keep the stepped shape of the building, were not afraid of low ceilings, and wanted to be in contact with the green surroundings. We introduced large glazing, specifically operable windows for ventilation and views. The clients decided not to have any railings on the top level. The house was to be used only by the mature couple and occasionally their two adult daughters. Initially, the building was to serve as a second home, but as the interior work progressed, the place was so relaxing that they were less inclined to return to their apartment in Warsaw. The owner is skilled with his hands, so with the help of friends, he built most of the furniture, made metalwork elements, and a door with a hydraulic lift.