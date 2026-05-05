In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90K

Footprint: 388 square feet

From the Agent: "The Six-Shell Bubble by Jean-Benjamin Maneval is one of the emblems of the visionary movement of the 1960s. Modular and transportable, this habitable capsule is currently displayed in the sculpture park of a private collector. The six shell bubbles are designed from the same mold. Each consists of two walls made of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, between which insulating polyurethane foam is injected. Large, fixed plastic windows provide ample natural light inside. There is one shell for the entrance, another for the living area, one dedicated to wet rooms, and three additional shells housing two bedrooms and a living room that can also serve as a guest room. Accessed via a flight of metal steps, this organic architecture without foundations offers a living area of 36 square meters."