In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90K
Price: €90,000 (approximately $105,323 USD)
Year Built: 1964
Architect: Jean-Benjamin Maneval
Footprint: 388 square feet
From the Agent: "The Six-Shell Bubble by Jean-Benjamin Maneval is one of the emblems of the visionary movement of the 1960s. Modular and transportable, this habitable capsule is currently displayed in the sculpture park of a private collector. The six shell bubbles are designed from the same mold. Each consists of two walls made of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, between which insulating polyurethane foam is injected. Large, fixed plastic windows provide ample natural light inside. There is one shell for the entrance, another for the living area, one dedicated to wet rooms, and three additional shells housing two bedrooms and a living room that can also serve as a guest room. Accessed via a flight of metal steps, this organic architecture without foundations offers a living area of 36 square meters."
The Six-Shell Bubble is currently listed for €90,000 (approximately $105,323 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.