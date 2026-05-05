SubscribeSign In
In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90KView 8 Photos

In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90K

Designed by Jean-Benjamin Maneval, the space-age plastic pod is ready to blast off to a new location.
Text by
View 8 Photos

Price: €90,000 (approximately $105,323 USD)

Year Built: 1964

Architect: Jean-Benjamin Maneval

Footprint: 388 square feet

From the Agent: "The Six-Shell Bubble by Jean-Benjamin Maneval is one of the emblems of the visionary movement of the 1960s. Modular and transportable, this habitable capsule is currently displayed in the sculpture park of a private collector. The six shell bubbles are designed from the same mold. Each consists of two walls made of polyester reinforced with fiberglass, between which insulating polyurethane foam is injected. Large, fixed plastic windows provide ample natural light inside. There is one shell for the entrance, another for the living area, one dedicated to wet rooms, and three additional shells housing two bedrooms and a living room that can also serve as a guest room. Accessed via a flight of metal steps, this organic architecture without foundations offers a living area of 36 square meters."

Jean-Benjamin Maneval’s Six-Shell Bubble is a futuristic, prefabricated pod home.

Jean-Benjamin Maneval’s Six-Shell Bubble is a futuristic, prefabricated pod home.

In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90K - Photo 2 of 7 -
The architect produced three hundred bubble houses between 1964 and 1968.

The architect produced three hundred bubble houses between 1964 and 1968.

In France, a ’60s Prefab Bubble House Just Popped Up for €90K - Photo 4 of 7 -
The plastic prefab is set on a concrete base. It was produced in collaboration with the&nbsp;ELF Aquitaine group.

The plastic prefab is set on a concrete base. It was produced in collaboration with the ELF Aquitaine group.

Each segment of the home was designed for a specific purpose.&nbsp;

Each segment of the home was designed for a specific purpose. 

The modular dwelling is ready to be transported to a new location after the sale.

The modular dwelling is ready to be transported to a new location after the sale.

The Six-Shell Bubble is currently listed for €90,000 (approximately $105,323 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.