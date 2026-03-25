For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts Community

From the Agent: "Nestled within a nationally recognized midcentury-modern enclave, this historically significant home offers curated features throughout. The sunlit foyer features a window seat and double closet. A living room with a fireplace and built-in desk flows into the spacious dining room. The chef’s kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, an island with bar seating, a gas cooktop, a glass tile backsplash, double wall ovens, two sinks, window seats, and sliding glass doors to the patio and yard. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with two double closets and en suite bath, plus three more bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level includes a family room with walkout access, an office with built-ins, laundry, and storage."