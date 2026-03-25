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For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts CommunityView 15 Photos

For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts Community

The refreshed midcentury is set in Six Moon Hill, a landmark, progressive neighborhood designed by the eight members of the Architects Collaborative for their friends and families.
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Location: 32 Moon Hill Rd, Lexington, Massachusetts

Price: $1,950,000

Year Built: 1950

Architect: The Architects Collaborative

Footprint: 2,220 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.49 Acres

From the Agent: "Nestled within a nationally recognized midcentury-modern enclave, this historically significant home offers curated features throughout. The sunlit foyer features a window seat and double closet. A living room with a fireplace and built-in desk flows into the spacious dining room. The chef’s kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, an island with bar seating, a gas cooktop, a glass tile backsplash, double wall ovens, two sinks, window seats, and sliding glass doors to the patio and yard. Upstairs is the primary bedroom with two double closets and en suite bath, plus three more bedrooms and two full baths. The lower level includes a  family room with walkout access, an office with built-ins, laundry, and storage."

Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Six Moon Hill neighborhood in which this house stands was designed as a utopian community.&nbsp;

Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Six Moon Hill neighborhood in which this house stands was designed as a utopian community. 

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Skylights and walls of glass bring natural light into the kitchen and dining room.

Skylights and walls of glass bring natural light into the kitchen and dining room.

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The kitchen has a glass backsplash and granite countertops.

The kitchen has a glass backsplash and granite countertops.

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For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts Community - Photo 7 of 14 -
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The property was designed by The Architects Collaborative, a firm formed by eight architects that operated for 50 years.&nbsp;

The property was designed by The Architects Collaborative, a firm formed by eight architects that operated for 50 years. 

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For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts Community - Photo 11 of 14 -
For $2M, You Can Land a ’50s Home in a Utopian Massachusetts Community - Photo 12 of 14 -
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The home shares a pool, tennis courts, and green space with the larger communnity.&nbsp;

The home shares a pool, tennis courts, and green space with the larger communnity. 

32 Moon Hill Road in Lexington, Massachusetts, is currently listed for $1,950,000 by Gail Roberts of Ed Feijo & Team at Coldwell Banker Realty - Cambridge.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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