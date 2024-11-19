Macaws and Howler Monkeys Are the Neighbors at This Costa Rica Prefab

From the Architect: "In the depths of the Osa Peninsula, a giant tree fell to the ground. For the first time, sunlight penetrated the dense canopy, revealing a glimpse of the blue sky above. The natural clearing it created offered a place for two researchers to build their off-grid home, surrounded in every direction by the wild.

"The rainforest is a complex multilayered environment, where the density and darkness can be disorienting. The opening in the foliage provided a moment of clarity, revealing the towering heights of trees. This panoramic experience inspired the design of the home, which takes the shape of a disk with an oculus at its center. On its periphery the house interfaces with the forest, while its core provides a sanctuary from the wilderness. From this elevated platform, residents are immersed in the sounds and rhythms of nature.

"Our design intention was to highlight different perspectives of the environment. While the home is on a single level, the terrain around it descends steeply. One side aligns with the forest floor, while the other is raised above the ground. The perimeter walkway takes visitors from moss-covered roots up to the treetops, where macaws forage among the branches. The home features two bedrooms, a combined living room and kitchen, and a laboratory-library, interspersed with shaded outdoor terraces from which to observe wildlife. With the likes of jaguars and howler monkeys in the vicinity, the central courtyard offers a calm space in the midst of an untamed ecosystem. An expansive roof structure shelters the house from the region’s intense rain and sun. The hyperbolic form directs rainwater toward the sides, where it cascades into natural streams. Slatted screens allow fresh air and the forest sounds to permeate the home, while the wooden ceiling radiates from the center, extending outwards.