This $2.8M Midcentury Near Denver Comes With Over 17 Acres

Footprint: 7,037 square feet (six bedrooms, five full and two half baths)

Lot Size: 17.32 acres

From the Agent: "The serene views of this estate are evident throughout every corner of the home and property. The land was originally developed by the Sinclaire family in the 1950s, who owned the majority of Perry Park. The main foyer offers unobstructed views of nature and mountains. Bathed in natural light from banks of windows and doors opening to the southwest-facing deck, the oversized dining room is perfect for large gatherings. An enviable library that has hosted heads of state and presidents features the most stunning hand-carved woodwork, coffered ceilings, floor-to-ceiling built-ins, and a handsome stone fireplace. The home is set on 17 private acres that are zoned as agricultural land, so there are options for livestock and adding a barn or riding structure. This location also offers close access to hiking and biking trails and various golf clubs, and it’s 30 minutes from the Denver Tech Center."