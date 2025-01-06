New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
This $2.8M Midcentury Near Denver Comes With Over 17 Acres

The wide-ranging property includes a 7,000-square-foot residence, a detached guest cottage, and a pool.
Text by
Location: 3675 S Perry Park Road, Sedalia, Colorado

Price: $2,795,000

Year Built: 1952

Footprint: 7,037 square feet (six bedrooms, five full and two half baths)

Lot Size: 17.32 acres

From the Agent: "The serene views of this estate are evident throughout every corner of the home and property. The land was originally developed by the Sinclaire family in the 1950s, who owned the majority of Perry Park. The main foyer offers unobstructed views of nature and mountains. Bathed in natural light from banks of windows and doors opening to the southwest-facing deck, the oversized dining room is perfect for large gatherings. An enviable library that has hosted heads of state and presidents features the most stunning hand-carved woodwork, coffered ceilings, floor-to-ceiling built-ins, and a handsome stone fireplace. The home is set on 17 private acres that are zoned as agricultural land, so there are options for livestock and adding a barn or riding structure. This location also offers close access to hiking and biking trails and various golf clubs, and it’s 30 minutes from the Denver Tech Center."

The 1950s home is surrounded by sprawling green space, yet it’s just a 30-minute drive to downtown Denver.

The living area features 10-foot-tall ceilings and a large marble-encased fireplace.

Large picture windows bring mountain views into the dining room.

&nbsp;A wooden staircase leads to the ground level, which holds three bedrooms, two baths, a game room, and a wine cellar.

A deck with a bright red railing hugs the top level, while a wraparound stone patio awaits below.

3675 S Perry Park Road, located in Sedalia, Colorado, is currently listed for $2,795,000 by Josh Behr and Elaine Stucy of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
