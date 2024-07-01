This Little, Blue Silver Lake ADU Hides a Surprisingly Airy Interior

When Dave Binegar and Aaron Rivera (a creative executive and artist, respectively) bought their 100-year-old bungalow in Silver Lake, it was intended to be a starter home: somewhere cozy to stay while they worked toward something bigger and better. But the realities of L.A. real estate caught up to them eventually, and they warmed to the idea of staying put. To make it work, they’d need a little more room to spread their wings—which meant the little shed out back that Aaron used as an art studio would need to start pulling its weight (or at least get some plumbing).