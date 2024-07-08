If You Love Lofts, This $2M Home in a Former Silk Factory Will Have You Spinning
Location: 11 Creek Drive #102, Beacon, New York
Price: $1,950,000
Year Built: 1900
Footprint: 4,559 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and two half baths)
From the Agent: "Situated in the heart of Beacon, this 4,559-square-foot loft is located in a former silk factory and has been published in multiple design magazines. The duplex residence seamlessly blends modern sophistication with authenticity and an understated elegance. Walls of patinated brick are accented with hand-carved pillars and beams, all paying homage to the building’s rich history. Captivated by dramatic 20-foot-high ceilings, the great room has two tiers of windows directly on the creek that flood the space with natural light and the calming sound of moving water. Every detail is carefully curated to evoke a sense of inspiration and awe in this extraordinary residence."
11 Creek Drive #102 in Beacon, New York, is currently listed for $1,950,000 by Lesli Uribe, Jason Karadus, and Marie-Claire Gladstone of Corcoran Country Living.
