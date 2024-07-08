SubscribeSign In
If You Love Lofts, This $2M Home in a Former Silk Factory Will Have You Spinning

Set in the Hudson Valley, the 4,500-square-foot duplex has hand-carved pillars, 20-foot ceilings, and perfectly patinated brick walls.
Text by
Location: 11 Creek Drive #102, Beacon, New York

Price: $1,950,000

Year Built: 1900

Footprint: 4,559 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and two half baths)

From the Agent: "Situated in the heart of Beacon, this 4,559-square-foot loft is located in a former silk factory and has been published in multiple design magazines. The duplex residence seamlessly blends modern sophistication with authenticity and an understated elegance. Walls of patinated brick are accented with hand-carved pillars and beams, all paying homage to the building’s rich history. Captivated by dramatic 20-foot-high ceilings, the great room has two tiers of windows directly on the creek that flood the space with natural light and the calming sound of moving water. Every detail is carefully curated to evoke a sense of inspiration and awe in this extraordinary residence."

The converted factory is perched above Fishkill Creek, right off Beacon’s vibrant Main Street.

The living area is anchored by a custom fireplace imported from Spain and a glass-and-brass Welles chandelier by Gabriel Scott.

The kitchen is fitted with a Wolfe range, custom cabinetry and countertops, a butler’s pantry, Clè encaustic tile, and two midcentury Austrian chandeliers.&nbsp;

A wide mezzanine awaits on the upper level, overlooking the double-height living area.

Colorful wallpaper runs from the primary bedroom to the en suite bath.

11 Creek Drive #102 in Beacon, New York, is currently listed for $1,950,000 by Lesli Uribe, Jason Karadus, and Marie-Claire Gladstone of Corcoran Country Living.

Dwell Staff
