Multiple Sicilian Generations. One Family Business. And Lots of Shared Properties

Photographer Will Pippin grew up in the United States, where, in response to an increasingly unaffordable housing market, intergenerational households and co-ownership by family members or friends have recently become hot topics. But for Pippin, a childhood spent visiting his mother’s cousins and their children in Trapani, Sicily, gave him a window into a shared living setup that’s more rooted in cultural and familial traditions than financial solutions. Living with two generations—three sisters; in total 11 adults and children—in three units in one apartment building and another sister and her two children just down the street near their family-run bakery, Pippin’s cousins were raised in an arrangement that resembled a multigenerational household more than a nuclear one. "They’re comfortable in each place," Pippin says. "It’s like one big house, but still separate apartments."