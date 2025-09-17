A Pointy, Cantilevered Extension Enhances a ’60s Home on a Rocky Inlet

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Perched at the end of a suburban street where single-family homes give way to rugged coastline, the property is defined by rocky outcrops, mature fir and oak trees, and sweeping 180-degree views of an inlet. The clients approached us after purchasing the 1960s home with a vision for a new residence. Given the site’s immediate proximity to the ocean and its sensitive habitat, we proposed the option with the least ecological impact: retaining and renovating the existing structure, while adding a compact, single-story extension.

"Strict waterfront setbacks dictated an irregularly shaped building envelope for the addition, which houses the primary bedroom and en suite. Designed with a minimal footprint, the new volume lightly touches the terrain, with recessed concrete foundation walls to avoid over-excavation in the marine protected area. The structure appears to hover, its roof soaring 13 feet above a cantilevered screen wall that extends to a dramatic point. The approach to the home is choreographed by a colonnade-lined staircase leading to the front door. The addition, clad in light-stained cedar, contrasts with the shed-roof forms of the original house, whose dark finishes echo the granite shoreline.

"In the landscape, patios and pathways integrate seamlessly with native vegetation and topography. Expansive windows—some with concealed frames to dissolve the boundary between inside and out, others precisely placed to frame specific vistas—capture shifting light and ocean reflections, animating the interiors throughout the day."