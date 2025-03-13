For $485K, You Can Nab a Shipping Container Home in Marfa
Location: 1100 N Hermosa Street, Marfa, Texas
Price: $485,000
Year Built: 2015
Designers: Christy Miller and Brian Moody
Footprint: 933 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.39 Acres
From the Agent: "Welcome to your dream oasis! This exceptional two-story container home boasts a unique blend of modern design and rustic charm that is sure to capture your heart. The Marfa minimal design aesthetic runs throughout the interior, creating an atmosphere of clean lines and tasteful simplicity. Its prime location allows for an easy walk to town, ensuring that you’re never far from the vibrant energy of the community. If you've been searching for a retreat that harmonizes with nature, offers exquisite design, and provides an escape from the ordinary, look no further."
1100 N Hermosa Street in Marfa, Texas is currently listed for $485,000 by Mary Farley of Marfa Vista Real Estate.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.