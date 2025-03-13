For $485K, You Can Nab a Shipping Container Home in Marfa

From the Agent: "Welcome to your dream oasis! This exceptional two-story container home boasts a unique blend of modern design and rustic charm that is sure to capture your heart. The Marfa minimal design aesthetic runs throughout the interior, creating an atmosphere of clean lines and tasteful simplicity. Its prime location allows for an easy walk to town, ensuring that you’re never far from the vibrant energy of the community. If you've been searching for a retreat that harmonizes with nature, offers exquisite design, and provides an escape from the ordinary, look no further."