For $485K, You Can Nab a Shipping Container Home in Marfa

The rustic desert getaway comes with a guest suite and a rooftop deck that’s perfect for stargazing.
Location: 1100 N Hermosa Street, Marfa, Texas

Price: $485,000

Year Built: 2015

Designers: Christy Miller and Brian Moody

Footprint: 933 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.39 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to your dream oasis! This exceptional two-story container home boasts a unique blend of modern design and rustic charm that is sure to capture your heart. The Marfa minimal design aesthetic runs throughout the interior, creating an atmosphere of clean lines and tasteful simplicity. Its prime location allows for an easy walk to town, ensuring that you’re never far from the vibrant energy of the community. If you've been searching for a retreat that harmonizes with nature, offers exquisite design, and provides an escape from the ordinary, look no further."

The property’s 0.39-acre site is surrounded by a metal fence.

The guest suite and primary bedroom each have a private entry and deck.

In addition to being a hub for the arts, Marfa attracts stargazers. The house comes with a second-floor deck, perfect for viewing the cosmos.

Floor-to-ceiling, east-facing windows bring ample morning light into the kitchen and living room.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

