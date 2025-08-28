What Makes This 603-Square-Foot Chilean Prefab Cabin Feel So Spacious?
Project Details:
Location: Fundo Leona, Futrono, Chile
Architect: Hebra Arquitectos / @hebra_arquitectos
Footprint: 603 square feet
Structural Engineer: Pedro Valenzuela
Photographer: Marcos Zegers / @marcoszegers
From the Architect: "The Shelter S01 is designed for minimal, efficient, and low-maintenance living. Its design strategy focuses on maximizing space utility. By eliminating corridors and integrating paths directly into living areas, the design expands the usable space and creates a more open interior environment. Integrated, custom-built furniture is another key feature, as seen in the bedrooms where closets, bedside tables, and beds merge into a unified system. Furthermore, the floor plan encourages flexible and shared space distribution, exemplified by a central bathroom that efficiently serves both bedrooms, optimizing the overall footprint of the home.
"With a compact yet highly functional footprint, Shelter S01 efficiently accommodates a complete living program comprising two independent bedrooms with integrated storage, one shared bathroom serving as a central ‘wet core,’ and a versatile open-plan common area that seamlessly integrates the kitchen, dining room, and living room.
"The construction methodology prioritized speed of assembly, thermal performance, and durability. It utilized a steel framework for superior strength and rapid construction. The building’s envelope is enclosed with structural insulated panels (SIPs) for exceptional thermal insulation and accelerated construction. Double-glazed thermopanel windows further enhance thermal and acoustic insulation. Finally, the exterior cladding, selected for its aesthetics, durability, and low maintenance, completes the envelope of Shelter S01, solidifying it as a practical solution for efficient, sustainable, and easily maintainable compact living."
