Two Lofts Connected by a “Bridge” Fit Inside These Tiny Homes
Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an interview series with people pushing the limits of living small. From space-saving hacks to flexible floor plans, here’s what they say makes for the best tiny homes on the planet. Know of a builder we should talk to? Reach out.
In 2013, Shaye Boddington was expecting a daughter. Dreaming of an out-of-the-way place to put down roots and raise her child, Boddington and her then-partner bought property and built Lucy: the house that would inspire her to start a tiny home company with her mother, Sheila.
The ten years to follow would see the mother-daughter team design more than nine different models, some of which have elevated hallways connecting loft spaces at either end. This idea and other innovations, says Boddington, have earned Shaye’s Tiny Homes upwards of 450,000 followers on TikTok, adding, "Mums are allowed to blow their trumpet a bit!"
Here, she tells us about the company’s model of licensing out designs to builders across the world and shares a modular design recently added to the company’s lineup.
What qualities make your tiny homes stand apart from the rest?
The head-height walkways linking two lofts with a "bridge." No other designs had that feature prior to our initial Hazel design. Prior to our walkways, lofts were crawl spaces only. This is copyrighted, and companies around the world have asked for permission to build them as licensed builders.
What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?
I think the first one we built, a Hazel model, was the most exciting because we realized we had hit on something special. It was bought by a young couple so they could raise money to buy their own property—it got them out of the rent trap. We then went on to adapt Hazel’s features to many more walkway models.
What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include?
Prices will always vary by country since they’re governed by the costs of labor, materials, workshop rents, and so forth, in a given market. It also depends on the standard of the building itself. We pride ourselves in going the extra mile in making things like the flashing, insulation, framing, fittings, and finishings. New Zealand tends to be more expensive to build than other places, but to lend some perspective, our houses range from 8-meters to 12-meters long (26.3 feet to 39.4 feet) by 3 meters wide (9.6 feet) and prices have ranged from $180,000 to $350,000 NZD (around $110K to $214K USD) for a modular home made out of two or three sections, like our Ashleigh design.
Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities?
Yes, it has been amended to fit with U.S. regulations for towable and park model homes by our licensed builders.
How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?
We have a bit of a long waiting list, so clients put down a deposit to book their starting date. We measure the time from the start of the build to the date of delivery. This takes three months for our biggest models.
Do you assist with the placement of the tiny home?
We give clients a list of setup instructions and what to expect. We also give them a list of subcontractors who are available to help. Clients in Auckland have typically organized installation on their own.
Published
Stay up to Date on the Latest in Tiny Homes
Discover small spaces filled with big ideas—from clever storage solutions to shape-shifting rooms.