Shaping a Return

In 2020, the Beachie Creek fire tore through the hills east of Salem, Oregon, destroying communities across the region. Among the losses was Tyler and Deana Freres’s beloved family cabin, a cedar-clad retreat set among century-old trees on a bluff above the Santiam River. When it came to the question of how to move forward, the couple chose not to replicate what had been lost but to look to the future. "The decision to rebuild was a long one," says Deana. "We wanted to show that we believed in the community, that we cared enough to put a second stake in the ground."

Tyler’s family business, Freres Engineered Wood, was also preparing to launch its mass plywood panel product—which can replace traditional stick wood framing—and the new cabin offered an opportunity to showcase the potential of the material. The couple turned to Portland-based Skylab Architecture, with principal Susan Barnes leading the design. "We really used the house almost as a test case for the use of the mass plywood, both structurally and finish," says Barnes. Mass plywood panels are fire resistant and assembled by combining thin layers of Douglas fir veneer to create large-format wood platforms. The platforms are then prefabricated to exact dimensions using a CNC machine. They are similar to cross-laminated timber, or CLT, and laminated in such a way that they become structural elements. The warm, honeyed timber covers the walls, ceilings, and much of the cabinetry. The exterior is defined by a dark palette of yakisugi cladding and metal roofing, materials chosen for their beauty as well as their fire resilience. The ancient Japanese charring technique of yakisugi lends the timber a deep, textured surface while providing additional spark resistance. "Once you have something charred on the outside, it’s really hard to burn it again," explains Deana. A metal roof and lack of conventional framing or open attic cavities prevents further ember intrusion.

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This interplay between the dark exterior and warm, light interior is one of the home’s defining characteristics. "The outside is dark, the inside is natural," says Deana. "It’s like peeling back a charred log." Custom Marvin Ultimate polygon windows follow the home’s vaulted rooflines at each end, flooding the interiors with natural light even on Oregon’s many gray days. The gabled design draws on the traditional form of the previous cabin but reimagines it with a more contemporary silhouette. "It’s a modern-day log cabin but with all the benefits that technology and science and manufacturing can get for you," says Tyler. "We wanted to create the residence as a case study for what a modern cabin could be in a location like this." —Susan Barnes, architect

Below the window arrangement, large bi-parting Marvin Ultimate sliding doors open the main living spaces fully to a wraparound deck that extends out toward the river canyon. The original cabin had been sited close to the river’s edge, with a dramatic 40- to 50-foot drop to the water below, and the Skylab team was determined to preserve that relationship. Working closely with engineers, they positioned the new house on the same plateau, with the deck cantilevered directly from the living room and out toward the canyon. Despite the generous glazing, the home never feels exposed. Barnes was careful to balance expansive openings with the warmth of the mass-plywood walls and ceilings. "Even though the openings are large, they feel very residential in scale and still have that quietness to them," she says.

Nearly six years after the fire, the landscape is slowly recovering. Young trees are establishing themselves, grass returns each spring, and a resident pair of ospreys have come back to nest. As the forest regenerates, the views captured will continue to evolve. "It gives you just a glimpse of the landscape’s ability to become once again what it was, we hope," reflects Deana. "It’s really interesting to navigate the joy of having rebuilt with mourning the loss of what was and just accepting the beauty that was will never be the same as the beauty that it is now and that will just be what we hold onto moving forward." Read more about how they pulled it off at dwell.com/marvin.