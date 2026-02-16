It Doesn’t Look Like an Average Garage—and It Helps Power Their Home
After expanding their farmhouse, a rural Illinois couple called on Converge Architecture to help them design a space that’s “more than just a car-hole.”
Text by
Photos by
Setting down roots in the rural northwestern Illinois village of Shannon (population: 841) has enabled Daniel Payette and his wife, Jessica Merchant, not only to be closer to their families, but also to engage in a vibrant, varied lifestyle that’s rooted in sustainability and art.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
Published